For the first time in Tekken history, Bandai Namco brings to its players the Fight Pass. It works the same as a typical Battle Pass and was added into Tekken 8 so players could have more things to accomplish. However, fans of the fighting game aren't exactly thrilled with the Pass' addition. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the new Fight Pass.
Tekken 8 Fight Pass Price
Gamers who love to grind from the beginning can purchase Tekken 8's Premium Pass for 600 Tekken Coins. From level 1, players will fight their way until level 60 to unlock all rewards.
For those looking to skip the grind, they may purchase the Premium Pass Plus for 2,000 Tekken Coins. Doing so will grant players an additional 20 levels to their Fight Pass. Keep in mind that players will no longer have access to the Premium Pass Plus once they reach level 41 or higher. Players can simply skip 20 levels from the beginning or grind the pass until level 40 before purchasing it.
Unfortunately, players can't purchase exactly 600 Tekken Coins in-game. The best option is to purchase 1,050 Tekken Coins which cost around $10. As for the more expensive Premium Pass, players have the option to purchase 2,120 Tekken Coins which costs $12 approximately.
Tekken 8 Fight Pass Rewards
As mentioned earlier, Tekken 8 Fight Pass owners need to grind their way until level 60 to claim all rewards. Keep in mind that completing the Fight Pass will require players to own the Premium version. But that doesn't mean there aren't any cool rewards for Free pass users.
Free Fight Pass
Here's a full list of rewards for Tekken 8 Free Fight Pass users:
- Lv 2 – Tekken Newbie Title
- Lv 3 – Mishima Zaibatsu Background
- Lv 4 – Slim-Fit Slacks (Striped) (Avatar)
- Lv 5 – Spring Breeze Plate
- Lv 6 – Comic Hit Effect (English)
- Lv 7 – Alisa 2, Illustration
- Lv 8 – Samurai Panel
- Lv 9 – Chicken Sticker
- Lv 10 – Comic Hit Effect (Hangul)
- Lv 11 – Knuckle To Knuckle Title
- Lv 12 – Skull Plate
- Lv 13 – Profile Pose: Jin 5
- Lv 15 – Comic Hit Effect (Japanese)
- Lv 18 – Protagonist Title
- Lv 20 – Ankle Guards (Fighter)
- Lv 22 – Coffee Fiend Title
- Lv 25 – Leroy, Illustration
- Lv 27 – Baseball Cap (Mishima Zaibatsu) (Fighter)
- Lv 30 – Spring Breeze Panel
- Lv 32 – Power Balance Title
- Lv 35 – Pocket Character Practice Title
- Lv 37 – Profile Pose: Nina 5
- Lv 40 – Ripped Karate Bottoms (Fighter)
- Lv 42 – Surgical Mask (Fighter)
- Lv 47 – Profile Pose: Law 5
- Lv 50 – Bryan, Illustration
- Lv 55 – Cat Ear Full-Face Helmet (Avatar)
- Lv 60 – Karate Top (Wristband) (Fighter)
Premium Fight Pass (Lv 1 – 30)
Here's a list of rewards from levels 1 – 30 for Premium Fight Pass owners:
- Lv 1 – Banner (Iron Fist Rule)
- Lv 2 – Casual Center Parting Hairstyle (Avatar)
- Lv 3 – Profile Pose: Kazuya 5
- Lv 4 – Samurai Plate
- Lv 5 – Cowboy Hat (Zebra) (Fighter)
- Lv 6 – Feng 2, Illustration
- Lv 7 – Profile Pose: Xiaoyu 5
- Lv 8 – Cargo Pants (Two-Tone) (Avatar)
- Lv 9 – Allison Summer Hairstyle (Fighter)
- Lv 10 – Leather Shorts (Fighter)
- Lv 11 – Azucena, Illustration
- Lv 12 – Samurai Health Gauge
- Lv 13 – Background (Kata-su-kuni)
- Lv 14 – Best In The Streets Title
- Lv 15 – I've Got This Sticker
- Lv 16 – Boots (Camo) (Fighter)
- Lv 17 – Skull Health Gauge
- Lv 18 – Nameless Fighter Title
- Lv 19 – Checkered Ball
- Lv 20 – 100 Tekken Coins
- Lv 21 – LED Glasses (Fighter)
- Lv 22 – Lars, Illustration
- Lv 23 – Headspin Avatar Animation
- Lv 24 – Square Sunglasses (Avatar)
- Lv 25 – Nice And Fluffy Title
- Lv 26 – Long Coat & T-Shirt (Avatar)
- Lv 27 – Shaheen 2, Illustration
- Lv 28 – Profile Pose: Hworang 5
- Lv 29 – Missed My Morning Coffee Title
- Lv 30 – 100 Tekken Coins
Premium Fight Pass (Lv 31 – 60)
Here's a list of rewards from levels 31 – 60 for Premium Fight Pass owners:
- Lv 31 – White Glow (Fighter)
- Lv 32 – Spring Breeze Gauge
- Lv 33 – Profile Pose: King 5
- Lv 34 – Jacket & T-Shirt (Avatar)
- Lv 35 – Edgy (Fighter)
- Lv 36 – Skull Panel
- Lv 37 – Act First, Think Later Title
- Lv 38 – Leather Shoes (Two-Tone) (Avatar)
- Lv 39 – Arm Aura (Rainbow)
- Lv 40 – 100 Tekken Coins
- Lv 41 – Messenger Bag (Avatar)
- Lv 42 – The Greatest Avatar Pose
- Lv 43 – Profile Pose: Jun 5
- Lv 44 – Comb Over Hairstyle (Avatar)
- Lv 45 – Ball and Yoshimitsu 2, Illustration
- Lv 46 – Unzipped Hoodie (Two-Tone) (Avatar)
- Lv 47 – Party Animal Title
- Lv 48 – Rolled Horns (Fighter)
- Lv 49 – Stylish Jacket (Fighter)
- Lv 50 – 100 Tekken Coins
- Lv 51 – Knitted Cap (Thin Stripes) (Avatar)
- Lv 52 – Happy Dog (Fighter)
- Lv 53 – Turtle Shell (Avatar)
- Lv 54 – Tulip (Fighter)
- Lv 55 – Far Out Of Your League Title
- Lv 56 – Cropped T-Shirt (Fighter)
- Lv 57 – Disco Ball
- Lv 58 – Mishima Zaibatsu Eyes (Fighter)
- Lv 59 – Mohawk (Fighter)
- Lv 60 – 100 Tekken Coins
How to Unlock Fight Pass Rewards?
For Tekken 8's Fight Pass, players will need to undergo a series of tasks to progress through the pass. There are two types of challenges in the game namely the Daily Challenges and Weekly Challenges. Keep in mind that the challenges can only be completed in online matches.
Daily Challenges typically squeeze out 600 EXP at most. In order to level up the Fight Pass, players must accumulate 1,000 EXP per level. Having that in mind, completing the Daily Challenges solely might slow down a player's progress. It's ideal for players to complete the Weekly Challenges as those give out the most EXP.
Unfortunately, if a player manages to complete all the challenges before the week concludes, they'll need to wait for the following week for more quests.
Tekken 8 Fight Pass Duration
As of the time of this writing, players have a little over a month and a half to complete the Fight Pass. All rewards for Round 1 will last until June 1, 2024.
Bandai Namco is yet to announce whether or not they'll immediately launch the second Fight Pass after the first one's conclusion. In the meantime, we can only assume that Round 2's release could also be the launch of the next DLC character.
No information regarding the next fighter has come to the surface. However, considering that Eddy Gordo is a legacy character, it's likely a new character could be next. Readers should take this information with a grain of salt though.
