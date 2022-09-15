Tekken 8 Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Fight once more in the King of Iron Fist Tournament. Whether you are a series fan or a newbie, get ready to dive into the world of Tekken once more. Keep reading to learn more about Tekken 8, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Tekken 8 Release date: To be Announced

Tekken 8’s release date will be announced sometime in the future and is slated to be a Playstation 5 exclusive. Whether it will arrive to other platforms like the PC is still unknown, but likely.

Tekken 8 gameplay

Tekken 8 is a fighting game, one that has existed since 1994 for the Playstation. The player chooses one character from a wide and varied roster and uses them to fight against others. Each of the characters has different fighting styles and playstyles. Players can try the characters out and discover a character that fits their playstyle. Whether it be punching, kicking, grappling, or shooting (yes, some of them have guns), there is a character for everyone. As of Tekken 7, there are 54 different characters to choose from. While some of these characters are collaborations with other franchises, we can expect Tekken 8 to at least have the same number of playable characters.

Other than this, the team behind Tekken 8’s development wanted to emphasize the work they are doing on the game’s graphics. The trailer above, the team explains, is not a pre-rendered movie meant to attract players. According to them, the footage in the trailer is “real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second”. In other words, players can expect their fights in the game to look as good as, if not better than, what is in the trailer. The team also wanted to how the background of the stage was dynamically changing. Changes in the stage’s state are not something new in the Tekken franchise. However, it would seem that the team is also putting a lot of work into improving it and making it look and act better.

Tekken 8 story

Continuing on from where Tekken 7 ended, Tekken 8 will focus on the Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. This father-and-son combo has been fighting each other for quite a while now in the series, so it would be interesting to see just how this game’s story will go. The trailer itself is a scene from the story mode of the game, so it gives a glimpse of just what we can expect from the game itself. We will just have to wait and how this all unfolds.

