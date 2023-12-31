Tekken 8 has rolled out its demo and while we're all waiting for the release date to come, you can unlock Tekken 8 characters unofficially.

Bandai Namco's latest game in the Tekken franchise, Tekken 8, has rolled out its demo version, and while this is but a preview of what's to come on the release date this late January 2024, there is a way to unlock more characters for the game. There are several modes that fans of the Tekken 8 franchise can enjoy including four familiar playable characters as well as three different stages that they can already preview. In this article, we let you know how to add more people to your demo but be cautious as we don't know if this affects your game later on in the foreseeable future.

Tekken 8 Demo Details

PlayStation, PC, and Xbox users can now enjoy the Tekken 8 demo that was released this December. This gives a preview of what is to come for the Tekken 8 game as it nears its release date next month. This includes 5 different game modes such as:

Story: The Dark Awakens – Lets you play through the first chapter of Tekken 8's story mode.

– Lets you play through the first chapter of Tekken 8's story mode. Arcade Quest – Progress through an exciting story set in game arcades with you as the main character while learning about the basics of battle in Tekken 8.

– Progress through an exciting story set in game arcades with you as the main character while learning about the basics of battle in Tekken 8. Super Ghost Battle – This particular game mode unlocks after players have successfully finished clearing the Arcade Quest.

– This particular game mode unlocks after players have successfully finished clearing the Arcade Quest. Player vs Player – Go up against a human opponent via another controller in a standard offline versus match.

– Go up against a human opponent via another controller in a standard offline versus match. Player vs CPU – Go up against a computer in a standard offline versus match.

– Go up against a computer in a standard offline versus match. Gallery – See and appreciate the collection of artwork and assets that can be seen in Tekken 8.

While playing these five different game modes, you will be rotated within three various stages:

Urban Square (Evening)

Yakushima

Sanctum

As you get a grasp of what it is to play Tekken's latest franchise, Tekken 8, you can play either as one of the familiar and popular characters from the Tekken franchise such as:

Paul Phoenix

Jin Kazama

Kazuya Mishima

Nina Williams

How to Unlock All Characters in Tekken 8

Now that we all know what the Tekken 8 Demo has available for everyone, we let you in on what we know about Tekken 8 and unlocking characters that are not yet officially available in the game. On the r/Tekken subreddit, there has been a discussion that 4chan online community members have successfully managed to unlock new characters in the demo of Tekken 8's PC version with the help of a tool called “Cheat Engine”. This tool will run a script and help you unlock 12 new playable characters such as:

Ling Xiaoyu

Azucena Ortiz

Shaheen

Marshall Law

Panda

Asuka Kazama

Feng Wei

Alisa Bosconovitch

Jun Kazama

Jack

King

Steve Fox

The Tekken 8 demo, for those who are enjoying the game via PC, have been seeing exploits of being able to find ways to unlock even more characters like Hwoarang, Lars Alexandersson, and Devil Jin (though while trying to use Devil Jin, the game often crashes). The usage of Cheat Engine makes it all possible but fans are divided on whether they should try and do this as it might potentially be scarring for them when the official game comes out. Concerns about ethical and legal implications as well as risks of getting banned are a huge part of this discussion hence fans stay on the morally right side of the fence.

For you to successfully unlock the different characters in Tekken 8, you will need to utilize the Cheat Engine. Run the script that allows you to unlock several more characters in the game and you get to play as any of these 12 other playable characters in the game. Take note that you will need to find and download the script for yourself and that you need to be careful to not break your computer in the process. ClutchPoints Gaming will not be held liable if anything happens to your PC.

Do you think this is just a ploy to get more buzz around the game? How do you think this will affect the game and community as a whole? Take note that whatever progress you make in the Tekken 8 demo will not be ported over to the official game to give everyone a fair advantage for those who opted to wait until the Tekken 8 release date.

The King of the Iron Fist tournament starts with Tekken 8 on January 26, 2024. Get ready for the next battle!