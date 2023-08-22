To start off Gamescom 2023, they held an opening livestream that featured quite a lot of game announcements. So, here's everything that was announced during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live.

Much like last year, Gamescom held another Opening Night Live. This livestream brings with it the latest news in gaming, from release dates, to updates on upcoming games, and more. Now, let's take a look at everything that was announced during the Opening Night Live for Gamescome 2023.

Starfield

Ahead of its September 6 release date, Bethesda released a live-action trailer for Starfield, their upcoming sci-fi open-universe game. Todd Howard then takes the stage to hold a lengthy talk about the game. The game is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Little Nightmares 3

A reveal trailer for the latest game in the Little Nightmares series came next. The trailer, which featured what seems to be a new pair of protagonists, can be seen traveling through a desert landscape. The trailer also shows off some of the game's horrors. Little Nightmares 3 comes out in 2024.

Black Myth: Wukong

A new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong came out after, showing off some of the action RPG and seemingly Soulslike gameplay from the game. It also featured some cinematic cutscenes, showing off the game world. The game comes out in 2024.

Killing Floor 3

What came next was a trailer for Killing Floor 3, the well-known and loved wave-based first-person shooter. The trailer shows off some new Zeds, what appears to be a Zed execution animation, as well as a very short snippet of gameplay. Players can now wishlist the game on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition is now available on Xbox, allowing players to play the award-winning game on console. Players can also play the game using the Xbox Game Pass.

Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder arrived on stage to announce Rebel Moon, an upcoming Netflix movie. The movie will have two parts. Part 1 (A Child of Fire) will arrive on December 22, 2023, while Part 2 (The Scargiver) will release on April 19, 2024. Other than a trailer for the movie, Snyder also announced that a Rebel Moon game was on the way. The game, developed by Super Evil Megacorp, will be coming to Netflix Games.

Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert came next, with a gameplay trailer that shows off the game's various features. This includes the game's combat, exploration, fishing system, shop system, and more. We still don't have a release date for the game, but we know it will be available on PC and console.

Payday 3

A new Payday 3 trailer came out, which shows off another of the game's many heists: Port Jersey. The heist has players stealing “some highly valuable quantum processors”. The trailer shows off quite a bit of the game's gunplay, as well as other mechanics such as stealth. The game comes out on September 21, 2023. More details about the game is available in our dedicated article for it.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

A new trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage, which focuses on Ninth Century Baghdad. The trailer shows off the Round City, showing its buildings, sights, and of course, enemies. The game shows some gameplay, as well as the new enemies the player has to deal with. The game comes out on October 5, 2023.

Tekken 8

The latest trailer for Tekken 8 also came out during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, and it features most, if not all, of the game's roster. This includes characters that did not have official announcements yet, like Steve, Dragunov, and even Yoshimitsu. The trailer also shows the game's Arcade Quest mode, which looks like a literal arcade.

We also got a release date for the game, which comes out on January 26, 2024.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 received a new gameplay trailer, which appears to be a reimagining of the original game's Gulag level. The trailer shows off the game's gunplay, as well as the use of various gadgets and the like. The game comes out on November 10, 2023.

Nightingale

The Victorian-era survival crafting game Nightingale received a release date trailer, which announced that it would come out on February 22, 2024. The trailer shows off quite a bit of the game, from its survival mechanics to its combat, which features various enemies.

Granblue Fantasy Relink

Years after its first gameplay footage release, we finally get a release date reveal trailer for Granblue Fantasy Relink. The game, which is based on the mobile RPG Granblue Fantasy, is an action RPG that allows players to directly control and fight using beloved characters from the game. As for the release date, the game will come out on February 1, 2024. Preorders start on August 23, 2023, at 2:00 AM CEST / 5:00 PM PDT.

Zenless Zone Zero

A Special Participation Video for Hoyoverse's latest game, Zenless Zone Zero, also came out. The trailer shows off the game's world, as well as its wide variety of characters. The trailer also showed off some of the game's combat, revealing how the game's characters would fight in the game. It also shows off the game's Favorability system, although what exactly it entails is still unknown. Speaking of the unknown, we still don't know when the game is coming out.

Honkai: Star Rail

Following the announcement about its PlayStation 5 release, Hoyoverse announced that it would be recruiting players for the Honkai: Star Rail PlayStation 5 Technical Test. Recruitment starts on August 23, 10:00 AM UTC+8/ August 22, 2023, 7:00 PM PDT.

Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen received an extended story trailer, which features the game's world, the various enemies the player has to face, as well as some combat gameplay. The game comes out on October 13. 2023.

Sonic Superstars

Originally announced during Summer Game Fest 2023, Sonic Superstars revealed a new trailer during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live. This time, it shows off the game's multiplayer gameplay. Players can play either in co-op play or in the game's battle mode against other players. The game comes out on October 17, 2023.

Sonic Frontiers

Following the Sonic Superstars update comes a trailer for Sonic Frontiers, teasing its upcoming free update The Final Horizon. Originally teased in their roadmap, the update will feature a new story, as well as some new playable characters. The free update comes out on September 28, 2023.

The First Descendant

The official trailer for The First Descendant followed, which shows the game's various characters, and the game world, as well as a look at some of the third-person shooter's gameplay. It even features the game's boss fights, which look like they could be MMORPG bosses. Additionally, players can join the game's Crossplay Open Beta, which runs from September 19, 2023 to September 25, 2023.

Under The Waves

The underwater exploration game Under The Waves received a new trailer, which gives players another glimpse of the game's story and some of its gameplay. The game comes out on August 29, 2023.

Fort Solis

Although not really an announcement, Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live featured the launch trailer for Fort Solis, a story-driven game available on PC and PS5.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

A trailer for Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, came out during Gamescom, which appears to be a wilderness driving game. The game comes out on 2024 on PS4, Ps5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Crew Motorfest

Speaking of driving games, a gameplay trailer for The Crew Motorfest came next. The trailer shows of the numerous cars that players can drive, as well as the stages where they can drive them. The game comes out on September 14, 2023, with players who ordered the Gold or Ultimate Edition able to play the game three days early.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming DLC: Phantom Liberty, received a brand new trailer, which shows off more of the DLC's new map, weapons, enemies, and more. Additionally, they announced that a lot of the gameplay improvements that the DLC will bring in, dubbed the version 2.0 update, will arrive to the base game for free. Phantom Liberty comes out on September 26, 2023.

Stormgate

Stormgate, an upcoming real-time strategy game, released a new trailer during the livestream which features the Infernal Host, one of the factions players can use in the game. Players can now wishlist the game on PC via Steam.

Last Epoch

Last Epoch revealed a trailer for its 0.9.2 patch, which revealed the brand new Runemaster. Patch 0.9.2 comes out on September 7, 2023. The game is available on PC via Steam.

Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is now officially out on PC, finally leaving Early Access. Players can now play the hit mobile game on the optimized PC version.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The launch trailer for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, came out, and features yet more of the world-renowned mecha game's gameplay. It shows off the various Armored Cores the player can make, as well as its multiple enemies, including the almost Dark Souls-like bosses. The game comes out on August 25, 2023. Check out our dedicated release date article for more information.

Warhaven

A trailer for the free-to-play medieval game Warhaven also came out, which tells the story of one of the game's characters. The game launches on September 21, 2023.

Mortal Kombat 1

A brand-new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, titled the Rulers of the Outworld trailer, revealed some more of the upcoming game's playable characters. Specifcally, we see the return of Sindel, Shao Kahn (now called General Shao), as well as the official gameplay reveal for Raiden. We also see Motaro and Shujinko as the new Kameo fighters.

Ara: History Untold

A gameplay trailer for the upcoming turn-based historical strategy game Ara: History Untold was revealed. The trailer shows how players will start the game from nothing, and must slowly build up their civilizations. The game comes out in 2024.

Diablo 4

A trailer for the upcoming Season of Blood for Diablo 4 came next, which gives players a hint of what they can expect from the game. Specifically, it would appear that players will be fighting against vampires. The season will include five new and returning endgame bosses, updates to renown rewards, gem and stash storage, and to resistance and status effects. Season of Blood comes out on October 17, 2023.

Dustborn

The reveal trailer for Dustborn was revealed during Gamescom 2023's Opening Night Live/ The single-player, story-driven action-adventure game will come out in Early 2024, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Comedy “slapformer” Thank Yoodness You're Here received a reveal trailer. It will release in 2024, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Alan Wake 2

The final game reveal was a trailer for Alan Wake 2, which features a “mix of gameplay, in-game cinematics, and in-game live action.” As it turns out, the game will feature some live-action segments in it, which the player will experience as they go through the game. Following a release date delay, the game will come out on October 27, 2023.

That's everything that was announced during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.