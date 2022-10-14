‘Tell Roquan I said he got knocked out’: Commanders gush over Carson Wentz’s vicious block of Roquan Smith

There weren’t many highlights from the Washington Commanders 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears. In a season that has featured some ugly Thursday Night Football contests, the Commanders narrow victory over the Bears might have been the worst of them all. But the Commanders managed to pick up a big win after losing their last four games, and managed to improve their record to 2-4 on the season.

Under center, Carson Wentz had a night to forget for the Commanders, but that didn’t stop him from impacting the game in other ways. Wentz’s best play of the night involved him laying down a huge block on Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith that fired up his teammates. In the aftermath of the game, Wentz’s teammates were raving about the play from their starting quarterback, with Charles Leno Jr. summing it up pretty well.

“He cracked Roquan. Cracked him. Tell Roquan I said he got knocked out. That’s my dog.” – Charles Leno Jr., The Athletic

Leno knows Smith well considering Leno previously played for the Bears, and he was sure to lay it on Smith after his new squad squeaked out a win here. Smith simply didn’t see Wentz coming, and got laid out trying to make a play on the ball by the Commanders quarterback.

While Wentz and his teammates are hyped about this play, this can’t distract them from the fact that the Commanders have some serious work they need to do to fix up their offense. Wentz finished the game with just 99 passing yards, and it’s not an exaggeration to say his block on Smith was his best play of the night. The Commanders got their win, and are clearly excited, but if a few plays went the other way, they likely wouldn’t remember this play at all.