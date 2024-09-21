Down 21-14 vs. Utah State with five seconds left in the quarter, Temple football needed a spark. Luckily for the Owls, Maddux Trujillo forced one through the uprights when they needed him most.

Trujillo drilled a 64-yard field goal to end the first half, bringing the score to 21-17.

Trujillo kicked the ball from the right hash mark, bouncing it up and in off the crossbar. The kick is the longest in Lincoln Financial Field’s history, besting Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliot’s 61-yard blast. It’s also the longest FBS kick since UTEP’s Jose Martinez hit a 64-yarder in 2008, and is tied with that kick for the second-longest in college football history without a tee. Former Kansas State kicker Martin Gramatica owns the longest, a 65-yard blast back in 1998.

Temple football fans went wild online

Fans were in awe of Trujillo’s boot.

“WHEN DID KICKERS GET SO GOOD?! 50+ yarders are getting routine,” @SteveKBark said on X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“He got that steel toe cheat from NCAA 06 I think! HAMMER!”@CFB_SatSlate.

“He’ll make decent coin on Sundays with a boot like that,” @DietWaterGUY said.

While Trujillo may have an NFL future, his present reality is also exciting. The Owls defeated the Aggies 45-29, outscoring them 28-8 in the second half. Temple is now 1-3 (0-1 AAC) with a chance to turn its season around starting with Thursday night’s home tilt against Army.

Quarterback Evan Simon was a standout, completing 17-of-27 passes for 271 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to 49 rushing yards on 11 carries with a score. Simon hooked up with Dante Wright for a 91-yard touchdown in the third quarter to take a 24-21 lead, and the Owls never looked back.

Coming off a narrow 28-20 loss to Coastal Carolina, this win could propel Temple going forward. It doesn’t hurt to have one of the nation’s best kickers on its side.