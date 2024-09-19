ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Utah State continues its season in Week 4 when they take on Temple. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah State-Temple prediction and pick.

Utah State’s (1-2) quest for their first win takes them to Philadelphia to face Temple (0-3). The Aggies, still stinging from last week’s close loss, will need to shore up their defense against the Owls’ balanced attack. Temple’s opportunistic defense will be eager to capitalize on any Utah State miscues. The Aggies’ offense, led by their dual-threat quarterback, will need to find its rhythm early to keep pace. This matchup could hinge on which team can establish control in the trenches. Expect a hard-fought battle as both teams look to gain momentum early in the season.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah State-Temple Odds

Utah State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Temple: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

Time: 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

Time: 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State could emerge victorious on the road against Temple this Saturday.

Utah State’s offense has shown flashes of explosiveness this season, particularly in the passing game. Quarterback Cooper Legas has been efficient, completing 65% of his passes and averaging over 250 yards per game through the air. Against a Temple defense that has struggled to generate pressure, Legas could have time to pick apart the secondary.

The Aggies’ ground game, led by running back Robert Briggs, provides a balanced attack that could keep Temple’s defense off-balance. Briggs is averaging over 5 yards per carry and has already found the end zone three times this season.

Defensively, Utah State has been opportunistic, forcing five turnovers in their first three games. This ball-hawking mentality could prove crucial against a Temple offense that has been turnover-prone, giving the ball away five times already this season.

Utah State also holds a significant edge in special teams. Kicker Elliott Nimrod has been perfect on field goals and extra points, while Temple has struggled in the kicking game.

Additionally, the Aggies have recent experience playing in tough road environments, having faced Alabama earlier this season. This battle-tested mentality should serve them well in Philadelphia.

Temple’s 0-3 start has created an air of uncertainty around the program. The Owls may be pressing to get their first win, which could lead to mistakes that Utah State can capitalize on.

While Temple has the home-field advantage, Utah State’s balanced offense, opportunistic defense, and special teams edge give them a strong chance to leave Philadelphia with a victory.

Why Temple Could Cover The Spread/Win

Temple could secure a victory against Utah State at home this Saturday.

Temple’s home-field advantage at Lincoln Financial Field should not be underestimated. The Owls’ passionate fan base creates a challenging environment for visiting teams, especially those traveling across the country like Utah State.

Temple’s offense, led by quarterback E.J. Warner, has shown flashes of potential this season. Warner, son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, has a strong arm and good decision-making skills. Against Utah State’s defense, which has allowed an average of 33.3 points per game, Warner could have a breakout performance.

The Owls’ running game, spearheaded by Edward Saydee, could also find success against the Aggies’ struggling run defense. Utah State has given up an average of 202.3 rushing yards per game, ranking them near the bottom of the FBS.

Defensively, Temple has been opportunistic, forcing five turnovers in their first three games. This ball-hawking mentality could prove crucial against a Utah State offense that has turned the ball over six times already this season.

Furthermore, Temple’s coaching staff has had two weeks to prepare for this matchup, giving them ample time to study Utah State’s tendencies and devise a winning game plan.

The Owls will be hungry for their first win of the season. Playing at home against a non-conference opponent presents a perfect opportunity for Temple to turn their season around and build momentum heading into conference play.

While Utah State enters as the favorite, Temple’s home-field advantage, offensive potential, and defensive opportunism give them a strong chance to pull off the upset and secure their first victory of the 2024 season.

Final Utah State-Temple Prediction & Pick

While Utah State enters as the favorite, this matchup could be closer than the spread suggests. The Aggies have struggled defensively, allowing 33.3 points per game, which may give Temple’s struggling offense a chance to find some rhythm. However, Utah State’s balanced attack, led by quarterback Cooper Legas and running back Robert Briggs, should be able to exploit Temple’s porous run defense.

Temple’s home-field advantage and the long travel for Utah State could be factors that keep this game competitive. Still, the Aggies’ superior offensive firepower should ultimately prevail. Expect Utah State to win, but Temple to keep it close enough to cover the spread.

Final Utah State-Temple Prediction & Pick: Temple +6.5 (-110), Over 53.5 (-110)