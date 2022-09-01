Temtem Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Explore a large open-world archipelago, meet new friends, and tame some Temtems. After being on early access for over two years, the game is finally ready for a full release. Continue on to learn more about Temtem, along with its release date, gameplay, and story.

Temtem Release Date: September 6, 2022

Temtem fully releases on September 6, 2022, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Temtem Gameplay

Temtem’s gameplay is very similar to Pokemon, albeit in an MMO setting. The player must catch Temtems in the wild and train them to become stronger. Temtems are found in the wild. inside of tall grass. The player can then catch the Temtem, but not before lowering their HP to make it easier. The more your Temtems fight other Temtems, the stronger they become. Trainers must then roam the six islands of the Airborne Archipelago to catch more Temtems and make them even stronger.

Battles between trainers or wild Temtems are common in the game. The battle system is reminiscent of Pokemon, where players take turns in attacking the opponent. When a Temtem’s HP reaches 0, they are out for the count. Trainers need to know their Temtems through and through so that they know which exact move or Temtem can take down the opponent. As this is an online world, players can also request for help from their friends. This allows the players to participate in dual battles, 2vs2 battles with your friend sending out their own Temtem.

Temtem also has a competitive mode, where two trainers can fight each other to climb the ranks. Competitive fights have a pick-ban system, where players take turns banning their opponent’s Temtem. Each player starts with 8, and the pick-ban cycle happens until they end up with five. After which, the fight starts.

A housing system is also in place, which allows the player to buy houses in an area called Atoll Row. The houses are customizable and can be visited by other players. The players themselves are customizable, with various cosmetics available to the player to change their appearance as they please,

Temtem Story

Airborne Archipelago is a group of six floating islands, where humans and Temtems live in harmony. The player steps into the shoes of a new Temtem trainer, who must embark on a journey through the six islands to become a fully-fledged trainer. While traveling they come across Clan Belsoto, an evil group intent on using Temtems for nefarious deeds. It is up to the player to fight against Clan Belsoto and make sure that no harm befalls the Airborne Archipelago.