Attending an HBCU offers a compelling advantage: the opportunity to acquire vital skills that pave the way for significant earning prospects post-graduation.HBCUs often highlight their success stories, citing accomplished alumni across diverse industries to demonstrate the financial opportunities available to black college graduates.
OnlineU conducted a study that listed the top ten HBCUs with the highest earning potential. In the article by Taylor Nichols, the data examined median earnings by college and compared it to the state salary threshold, which represents the median salary for Black graduates in that state with similar education levels.
OnlineU collected all college data using the Equitable Value Explorer from the Postsecondary Value Commission. The median salaries indicate earnings 10 years after enrollment. We compared each college's median alumni earnings to the Black Threshold 1 (Black T1), which shows the earnings premium for Black graduates with similar education levels in the same state. Though there is no disaggregated data available for Black HBCU graduates, our study focused on schools with a minimum of 50% Black student enrollment that primarily offer bachelor's degrees.
|University
|Median Salary
|State Salary Threshold
|Financial Payoff
|Spelman College
|$62,186
|$45,782
|$16,404
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|$54,868
|$43,201
|$11,667
|Hampton University
|$60,069
|$49,217
|$10,852
|Morehouse College
|$56,104
|$45,782
|$10,322
|Tuskegee University
|$47,389
|$40,393
|$6,996
|Florida A&M University
|$47,106
|$41,952
|$5,154
|Howard University
|$64,198
|$59,518
|$4,680
|North Carolina A&T State University
|$47,942
|$43,494
|$4,448
|Jackson State University
|$39,095
|$34,959
|$4,136
|Oakwood University
|$44,518
|$40,393
|$4,125
Based on the data gathered by OnlineU, it is clear that there are several public and private HBCUs that provide a strong financial payoff for their graduates. These institutions not only offer a high-quality education but also prepare students for successful careers after graduation.
Spelman College tops the list, which is typical for the institution. With a median salary of $62,186 and a state salary threshold of $45,782, Spelman College provides an impressive financial payoff of $16,404 for its graduates. This prestigious all-female institution has a long history of producing successful professionals in various fields such as business, medicine, law, and more.
Spelman also ranks high on another notable list, including U.S. News & World Report's latest rankings of the top ten HBCUs.