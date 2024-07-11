The National Park Service awarded $10.6 million to ten HBCUs in eight different states to fund 15 projects as part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities grant program. Which concentrates on historically significant building restoration on historically Black college and university campuses.

“It’s vital for America’s HBCUs to preserve their vibrant history, ensuring that the places and the events that happened there are not forgotten,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “I’m proud that the National Park Service can support this locally-led stewardship.”

Sites like Delaware State University’s Hope House, Simmons College’s Steward Hall, and Cheyney University of Pennsylvania’s Melrose Cottage will benefit from this year’s funding.

Awards

Location Project Grantee Award Alabama

Selma Preservation of Foster Hall Selma University $750,000 Delaware

Dover Hope House Rehabilitation, Phase I Delaware State University $750,000 Florida

Tallahassee Florida A&M University Carnegie Library Rehabilitation Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University $749,997 Georgia

Augusta Rehabilitation of the Historic Peters Campus Center Paine College $750,000 Georgia

Augusta Rehabilitation of Historic Eppworth Hall Paine College $750,000 Georgia

Augusta Belle Bennett Hall Historic Rehabilitation Project Paine College $749,039 Kentucky

Louisville Steward Hall Rehabilitation Simmons College of Kentucky $750,000 Mississippi

Holly Springs Leontyne Price Library Rehabilitation Rust College $750,000 Mississippi

Lorman Harmon Hall Repairs, Phase 1 Alcorn State University $722,400 Mississippi

Lorman Dormitory #2 Rehabilitation Alcorn State University $750,000 Mississippi

Lorman Belles Lettres Hall Rehabilitation Alcorn State University $750,000 Mississippi

Jackson Preservation of the Zachary T. Hubert Health Center Jackson State University $198,564 Pennsylvania

Cheyney Thornbury Rehabilitation of Melrose Cottage Cheyney University of Pennsylvania $750,000 South Carolina

Columbia Starks Center Preservation Project Phase III Benedict College $750,000 South Carolina

Denmark Preservation and Stabilization of the Historical St. James Academic Building Voorhees University $750,000 8 states Total 10,670,000

Congress authorized funds through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program in FY2023. With the goal of reducing the loss of nonrenewable resources to aid in the preservation of other irreplaceable resources, the HPF uses money from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to support a wide range of preservation programs without using tax dollars.

Since its founding in 1977, the HPF has awarded grants totaling more than $2 billion to states, tribes, municipal governments, and nonprofit groups for the purpose of historic preservation. The fund was permitted to receive $150 million annually until 2024.