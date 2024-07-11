The National Park Service awarded $10.6 million to ten HBCUs in eight different states to fund 15 projects as part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities grant program. Which concentrates on historically significant building restoration on historically Black college and university campuses.
“It’s vital for America’s HBCUs to preserve their vibrant history, ensuring that the places and the events that happened there are not forgotten,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “I’m proud that the National Park Service can support this locally-led stewardship.”
Sites like Delaware State University’s Hope House, Simmons College’s Steward Hall, and Cheyney University of Pennsylvania’s Melrose Cottage will benefit from this year’s funding.
Awards
|Location
|Project
|Grantee
|Award
|Alabama
Selma
|Preservation of Foster Hall
|Selma University
|$750,000
|Delaware
Dover
|Hope House Rehabilitation, Phase I
|Delaware State University
|$750,000
|Florida
Tallahassee
|Florida A&M University Carnegie Library Rehabilitation
|Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
|$749,997
|Georgia
Augusta
|Rehabilitation of the Historic Peters Campus Center
|Paine College
|$750,000
|Georgia
Augusta
|Rehabilitation of Historic Eppworth Hall
|Paine College
|$750,000
|Georgia
Augusta
|Belle Bennett Hall Historic Rehabilitation Project
|Paine College
|$749,039
|Kentucky
Louisville
|Steward Hall Rehabilitation
|Simmons College of Kentucky
|$750,000
|Mississippi
Holly Springs
|Leontyne Price Library Rehabilitation
|Rust College
|$750,000
|Mississippi
Lorman
|Harmon Hall Repairs, Phase 1
|Alcorn State University
|$722,400
|Mississippi
Lorman
|Dormitory #2 Rehabilitation
|Alcorn State University
|$750,000
|Mississippi
Lorman
|Belles Lettres Hall Rehabilitation
|Alcorn State University
|$750,000
|Mississippi
Jackson
|Preservation of the Zachary T. Hubert Health Center
|Jackson State University
|$198,564
|Pennsylvania
Cheyney Thornbury
|Rehabilitation of Melrose Cottage
|Cheyney University of Pennsylvania
|$750,000
|South Carolina
Columbia
|Starks Center Preservation Project Phase III
|Benedict College
|$750,000
|South Carolina
Denmark
|Preservation and Stabilization of the Historical St. James Academic Building
|Voorhees University
|$750,000
|8 states
|Total
|10,670,000
Congress authorized funds through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program in FY2023. With the goal of reducing the loss of nonrenewable resources to aid in the preservation of other irreplaceable resources, the HPF uses money from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to support a wide range of preservation programs without using tax dollars.
Since its founding in 1977, the HPF has awarded grants totaling more than $2 billion to states, tribes, municipal governments, and nonprofit groups for the purpose of historic preservation. The fund was permitted to receive $150 million annually until 2024.