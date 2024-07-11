The National Park Service awarded $10.6 million to ten HBCUs in eight different states to fund 15 projects as part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities grant program. Which concentrates on historically significant building restoration on historically Black college and university campuses.

“It’s vital for America’s HBCUs to preserve their vibrant history, ensuring that the places and the events that happened there are not forgotten,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “I’m proud that the National Park Service can support this locally-led stewardship.”

Sites like Delaware State University’s Hope House, Simmons College’s Steward Hall, and Cheyney University of Pennsylvania’s Melrose Cottage will benefit from this year’s funding.

Awards

LocationProjectGranteeAward
Alabama
Selma		Preservation of Foster HallSelma University$750,000
Delaware
Dover		Hope House Rehabilitation, Phase IDelaware State University$750,000
Florida
Tallahassee		Florida A&M University Carnegie Library RehabilitationFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University$749,997
Georgia
Augusta		Rehabilitation of the Historic Peters Campus CenterPaine College$750,000
Georgia
Augusta		Rehabilitation of Historic Eppworth HallPaine College$750,000
Georgia
Augusta		Belle Bennett Hall Historic Rehabilitation ProjectPaine College$749,039
Kentucky
Louisville		Steward Hall RehabilitationSimmons College of Kentucky$750,000
Mississippi
Holly Springs		Leontyne Price Library RehabilitationRust College$750,000
Mississippi
Lorman		Harmon Hall Repairs, Phase 1Alcorn State University$722,400
Mississippi
Lorman		Dormitory #2 RehabilitationAlcorn State University$750,000
Mississippi
Lorman		Belles Lettres Hall RehabilitationAlcorn State University$750,000
Mississippi
Jackson		Preservation of the Zachary T. Hubert Health CenterJackson State University$198,564
Pennsylvania
Cheyney Thornbury		Rehabilitation of Melrose CottageCheyney University of Pennsylvania $750,000
South Carolina
Columbia		Starks Center Preservation Project Phase IIIBenedict College$750,000
South Carolina
Denmark		 Preservation and Stabilization of the Historical St. James Academic BuildingVoorhees University$750,000
8 statesTotal10,670,000

 

Congress authorized funds through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program in FY2023. With the goal of reducing the loss of nonrenewable resources to aid in the preservation of other irreplaceable resources, the HPF uses money from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to support a wide range of preservation programs without using tax dollars.

Since its founding in 1977, the HPF has awarded grants totaling more than $2 billion to states, tribes, municipal governments, and nonprofit groups for the purpose of historic preservation. The fund was permitted to receive $150 million annually until 2024.