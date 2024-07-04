Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, the oldest HBCU in the country, has had its accreditation reaffirmed after being on probation since last November. The university announced the exciting news of its reconfirmed status earlier this week.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) originally placed the university on probation. According to the agency, the school lacked sufficient evidence of operating according to standard procedure.

“Cheyney University appreciates [MSCHE’s] review of our accreditation and its decision to remove our probationary status as of June 27, 2024,” explained the university in a statement obtained by Fox 29.”

“This reaffirmation of accreditation by MSCHE validates our unwavering commitment to academic and operational excellence. It also reinforces our view that an accreditation process must be fair and transparent for all higher education institutions, including HBCUs.”

Although the university is thrilled regarding the decision to reaffirm its accreditation, they say it's “long overdue.” According to Cheyney, the university received a positive assessment from three distinct MSCHE-appointed peer evaluations, which occurred between February 2023 and April 2024. Stating that reaffirmation should have been granted before now.

Cheyney also stated that, “While we agree with this decision, we remain disappointed by the process of arriving at this long-overdue outcome and will continue to advocate for equity and transparency. This current Commission decision is consistent with the assessment of three separate MSCHE-appointed peer evaluator teams that visited Cheyney’s campus between February 2023 and April 2024 and formally reported that Cheyney appears to meet the Commission’s Standards of Accreditation and Requirements of Affiliation.”

Cheyney must submit a customary monitoring report in March 2025 to ensure compliance with the reaffirmation. They will receive another visit during the 2030–31 school year as part of its eight-year accreditation cycle. Although the decision came later than they had hoped, Cheyney commented on its “undeniable progress” in making sure its historic institution stays open for the next generation of HBCU students.

“Middle States’ decision reflects the undeniable progress the Cheyney University of Pennsylvania has achieved under the stewardship of our administration, the dedication of faculty and staff, and the relentless support of our countless advocates who have stood by Cheyney throughout this entire process, so we can serve our students and continue to uphold the legacy of our institution.”

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania was founded in 1837 as the Institute for Colored Youth, making it the oldest HBCU in the United States. The university was established through the bequest of Richard Humphreys, a Quaker philanthropist who bequeathed $10,000—one-tenth of his estate—to design and establish a school to educate people of African descent and prepare them as teachers. Notable alumni of Cheyney include civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.