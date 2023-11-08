Bridgette Gordon's FAMU women's basketball team lost to Tennessee 93-64 but showed encouraging signs of improvement on both ends of the floor.

In a homecoming of sorts for head coach Bridgette Gordon, FAMU fought valiantly against the eleventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. However, their upset bid was unsuccessful as they were beaten 93-64. Despite the loss, FAMU looked amazing on both ends of the court. They showed poise against a championship-caliber SEC team and showed defensive prowess that will aid them in conference play.

The game began with a back-and-forth battle as Florida A&M took an early lead. However, Tennessee quickly turned the tide with a remarkable 9-0 run, led by Jewel Spear's exceptional shooting from beyond the arc. By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Vols held a comfortable 26-19 lead.

The second quarter saw Tennessee continue to extend its lead. Their relentless defense forced turnovers and fueled a 6-0 scoring run, highlighted by a deep shot from Striplin and a jumper from fifth-year guard Jasmine Powell. At halftime, Tennessee had built a commanding 46-30 lead.

The third quarter showcased Tennessee's offensive prowess. Sara Puckett's three-pointer ignited a nine-point run, allowing the Lady Vols to further widen the gap. With dominant performances from Striplin, Jackson, and Wynn, Tennessee's lead grew to a commanding 75-47.

In the final quarter, Florida A&M struggled to mount a comeback. Tennessee's defense remained strong, holding the Rattlers to 30 percent shooting. The Lady Vols continued to dominate the boards, out-rebounding Florida A&M 47-25. The game concluded with Tennessee's resounding victory, finishing with a final score of 75-47.

Jewel Spear led the way for the Volunteers, showcasing her scoring ability with an impressive 20 points, including five three-pointers. Karoline Striplin had a remarkable all-around performance, contributing 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Rickea Jackson and Kaiya Wynn also made significant contributions to the team's success.

Flordia A&M shot well from three-point range, knocking down nine of 19 long-range attempts. FAMU saw three players hit double figures: Ahriahna Grizzle (16 points), Hailee Brennen (13 points) & Ivet Subirats (12 points). Grizzle also led the way with 6 assists.

Florida A&M got a team-high five rebounds from Skylar Baltezegar. The Rattlers displayed some defensive schemes that were pretty effective against the Lady Vols, including trapping at the top of the key & some zone coverage.

The Rattlers were able to contain Tennessee in the second quarter, holding them to just 20 points. However, the Rattlers weren't able to put the ball in the basket as effectively as they did in the first quarter as they scored 19 points to stay within 7 points of the Lady Vols.

The Rattlers continue their run in Tennessee as they gear up to play Middle Tennessee on November 9th at 11:30 AM EST.