Florida A&M women’s basketball head coach Bridgette Gordon has been named a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The announcement was made as part of the Hall’s unveiling of the list of eligible candidates, which includes other basketball greats like Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Dwight Howard.

Gordon, who is a first-time nominee in the player category, is best known for her stellar collegiate career at the University of Tennessee under legendary coach Pat Summitt. During her time with the Lady Vols, she was instrumental in securing Tennessee’s first-ever NCAA women’s basketball national championship in 1987 and leading the team to another title in 1989.

She left an indelible mark on the program, where she remains top-10 all-time in several categories, including points per game (18.0, sixth overall), made field goals (1,017, second overall), and made free throws (423, seventh overall). Her senior season was a particularly decorated one, earning NCAA Final Four MVP honors, SEC Female Athlete of the Year, and SEC Player of the Year awards.

Bridgette Gordon’s impact extended far beyond NCAA basketball. She was also a key member of Team USA’s women’s basketball team that captured Olympic gold in 1988, further cementing her basketball legacy.

Following her playing days, Bridgette Gordon transitioned into coaching, serving as an assistant at notable programs such as Stetson, Georgia State, Wichita State, Tennessee, and Cincinnati. She became the head women's basketball coach at Florida A&M in 2023, where she quickly revitalized the Lady Rattlers program, leading them to the SWAC playoffs and helping develop standout players like Ahriahna Grizzle, the 2023-2024 SWAC Player of the Year.

This year’s Naismith Hall of Fame nominee class marks the first under new guidelines shortening the eligibility wait period. Previously, candidates needed to be retired for a minimum of three full seasons; the recent change reduces the waiting period, allowing for quicker recognition of impactful careers.

Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, emphasized the importance of honoring contributions while they are still fresh in people’s minds.

“Previously, our Guidelines for Nomination and Election required an individual to be retired from the game for three full seasons, which effectively equated to a four-year wait due to our internal process to better recognize the distinguished careers of potential first-ballot nominees in a more timely manner, the Board has appropriately shortened the waiting period. We are excited about this change and believe that honoring individuals while their contributions are still fresh in people’s minds is both meaningful and impactful.”

Finalists for the Class of 2025 will be announced in San Francisco on February 14, 2024, during NBA All-Star Weekend. The full Class of 2025 will be revealed during a live, nationally televised broadcast at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio on April 5, 2024.