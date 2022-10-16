Tennessee football fans stormed the field after the Volunteers beat Alabama for the first time in a decade and half. However, the celebration didn’t stop there.

What happened to the goal posts after the game has been one of the more amusing storylines after the Volunteers’ victory. When the fans flooded the field in Neyland Stadium, they also took down the said goal posts.

Apparently, the Tennessee football faithful didn’t simply took them down. They also paraded one on the streets as they continued cheering for the team and commemorating the occasion.

The goalposts are reportedly still on the move. Will be interesting to see where it’s found come morning time 👀pic.twitter.com/SZ0lrTvfEc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 16, 2022

So where did the goal post end up? Apparently, the fans took it to Tennessee river.

The Tennessee goalpost saga comes to an end as it finds itself now in the river 🤣pic.twitter.com/kigipzlSnW https://t.co/vucVJwRmKz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 16, 2022

Now what a way to celebrate! And it’s hard to blame the Volunteers supporters for going wild with the win. It’s not just another victory anyway, as it ended a 15-year heartbreak. The last time Tennessee football beat Alabama was in 2006, so imagine the pent-up frustration that was erased after the big victory.

Even better for the Volunteers, both them and the Crimson Tide entered the contest undefeated. Obviously, they were the only ones who came out unscathed.

It is definitely a win that Tennessee football fans will remember for a long time. While it’s not for the title or something to that level, it’s impact to the team is just as big. Not only is it a morale-booster for the Volunteers, but to the whole fanbase as well.