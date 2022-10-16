In a fitting celebration that ended more than a decade of pain, Tennessee football fans stormed the field after the team upset Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in their showdown on Saturday afternoon.

The Volunteers found themselves trailing late in the fourth quarter after dominating the first half. However, Jaylin Hyatt put on his Superman cape once again to tie things up at 49-49 with a little over three minutes to go. Tennessee got the ball back, and quarterback Hendon Hooker made sure to give them one last chance to win as he drove the team to field goal range.

Chase McGrath then got the job done with his walk-off field goal for the epic win.

TENNESSEE TAKES DOWN ALABAMA AND THE FANS ARE STORMING THE FIELD AT NEYLAND STADIUM. WHAT A WIN FOR THE VOLS. pic.twitter.com/1MkxrkyxBA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

After the victory, the home fans at Neyland Stadium went wild and took the field to celebrate with the rest of the team. Of course, the goalposts went down as more Tennessee football faithful flooded the field.

Tennessee Volunteers fans on the field celebrating the BIG W 🙌 https://t.co/uSQNkXdoqZ pic.twitter.com/VVrW6O6k4a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

The goalposts are reportedly still on the move. Will be interesting to see where it’s found come morning time 👀pic.twitter.com/SZ0lrTvfEc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 16, 2022

Volunteers fans have every reason to celebrate. They waited 15 years to finally get a win against Nick Saban and Alabama, and they did so in the best possible way. There is just nothing better than taking down a longtime nemesis in clutch time.

And hey, did we mention that Tennessee’s win gave Alabama their first defeat of the campaign? The Volunteers remain undefeated as well.

Jalin Hyatt had an unforgettable display with his five touchdowns, though it was a total team effort with Hendon Hooker and Chase McGrath also coming up clutch to give the team the victory.

The Tennessee football faithful will surely remember the upset for the years to come. It’s that monumental.