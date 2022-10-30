Tennessee football star Jalin Hyatt’s hilarious reaction to finally meeting Chad Johnson

Jalin Hyatt has been a revelation for the Tennessee Volunteers football team. The star wide receiver broke out this year as one of the nation’s top receivers. His excellent play (especially his record-breaking game against Alabama) attracted the attention of many fans, including former NFL star wide-out Chad Johnson, who sent out this tweet a week ago.

Somebody in Tennessee please send me a Hyatt jersey so i can wear it on my next date, I’m definitely scoring that night. 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 15, 2022

After missing out on a chance to meet the Tennessee football star, Chad Ochocinco finally got a chance to meet Jalin Hyatt on Saturday. It was obviously a big thing for Hyatt, especially after he showed out for the Vols against Kentucky. However, the young wide-out also had a hilarious reaction that he shared to the media. (via Andy Staples)

Hyatt on said meeting: “He’s taller than I thought.”

Jalin Hyatt also said that the pre-game meeting with Ochocinco motivated him. Based on how the Tennessee football squad dominated the Wildcats, we could say Hyatt was indeed motivated. (via Adam Sparks)

Jalin Hyatt said meeting Chad Johnson before the game motivated him to put on a show — and he did. "That's the thing you dream about." — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) October 30, 2022

Tennessee is in the discussion for one of the best college football teams this season, and Hyatt has been a big part of that jump. After two mediocre seasons, the Volunteers wide receiver broke out as a stud this year. He’s already doubled his production from 2020 and 2021 mid-way through this season.

Hyatt’s breakout season has him firmly on the radar of many NFL teams this year. For now, though, the wide receiver is focused on one thing: bringing the championship to Tennessee football. They will continue their quest next week against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.