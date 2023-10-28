Eddie George and Tennessee State dominated Lindenwood from the start to the finish of the Saturday afternoon contest, securing the team's first winning season since 2017. The Tigers were clicking on all cylinders, completely taking over the game at all three phases.

The Tigers deployed a two-quarterback system that yielded 298 total passing yards on only 25 attempts. Draylen Ellis had his way with the Lindenwood defense, entering the game allowing 256 passing yards this season.

Ellis threw 236 yards and 1 touchdown on 9/14 passing, exceeding his season high of 180 passing yards that he put up against UT Martin. He also picked up a touchdown with his legs. Quarterback Deveon Bryant also had a great game, throwing for 62 yards on 6/11 passing and rushing for 34 yards on 4 carries.

Da'Shon Davis was the largest recipient of the Tiger's passing success. He finished the game with 200 yards and one touchdown on only 5 receptions, including a 90-yard catch. The ret of the Tennessee State receiving core totaled 98 yards.

Tennessee State's rushing attack led the way for the offense, finishing the game with 168 yards on 40 carries. Jordan Gant was the star running back per usual, finishing the game with 64 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.

Defensively, Terrell Allen had an amazing game in the pass rush. He sacked the committee of Lindenwood quarterbacks 4.5 times, causing them to lose 26 yards. Chris Walker also contributed to the ferocious pass rush, netting 2 sacks for 9 yards lost.

The Tennessee State defense successfully stopped the run, holding the Lions to 66 yards rushing on 32 attempts. They also defended the pass well, nabbing two interceptions.

Tennesee State looks to continue to add to their winning season as they prepare to face off against former Albany State coach Gabe Giardina and Charleston Southern on next Saturday at 4 PM. The game will be streamed on ESPN+