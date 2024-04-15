The Tennessee State community is heartbroken after the loss of 20-year-old football player Chazan Page after an apparent hit-and-run. Known as ‘CPage' among his loved ones, Page has been entrenched in the Nashville area since birth. He attended Lipscomb Academy for high school, then committed to Tennessee State. He was one of three offensive lineman to play in all 11 games for the Tigers this season.
Page was a hero up until the very end. He saved his girlfriend, Jayda Jernigan, from the speeding car to protect her from harm.
“A car was going probably like 100 miles an hour down the street,” Jernigan told Fox 17 Nashville. “We were walking, but I was on the side where the car was. It happened so fast. But yeah, [Chazan} pushed me out of the way, and he got the brunt of it all.”
“It is with great sorrow that I write to inform you that Tennessee State University student-athlete Chazan Page passed away this morning surrounded by his family, teammates, and coaches,” said TSU President Glenda Glover in a statement. “Chazan, a senior Human Performance and Sports Sciences major from Nashville, was a two-year starting offensive center on our football team. According to Metro Nashville Police, he was the victim of a hit and run incident early Sunday morning and succumbed to his injuries. Chazan excelled in the classroom and aspired to play professionally following his collegiate career at TSU.
“On behalf of Athletics Director Dr. Mikki Allen, Head Football Coach Eddie George, and out entire TSU family, I extend heartfelt condolences to Chazan's family, loved ones, teammates, and friends in this time of great loss,” Glover's statement continued. “Our campus community is also deeply impacted. During tragedies such as this, it is important that we lift each other up with emotional support, comfort, and prayer. We have connected with the football team, student body, and others who knew Chazan to provide counseling and support.”
The news of Page's passing elicited an outpouring of support from his family and fellow loved ones.
“To know Chazan was to love him,” said Page's elementary school coach Lee Burklow. “He had an infectious smile and demeanor about him that people gravitated towards. He was a Teddy bear off the gridiron and a True Tiger between the lines. He will be sorely missed.”
“He was like a gentle giant,” said Chazan's high school coach Jamie Graham. “Everyone loved him. He had, oh my goodness the greatest smile I've ever seen. I truly mean it.”
Page had only a handful of classes left to complete before his graduation this spring. He is survived by his parents Rico and Lawanda, and his brother Chandon, a graduate student and defensive lineman for Tennessee State.