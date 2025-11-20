Live Nation Urban is kicking off something big with the first-ever HBCU Aware Fest, and the lineup gives fans plenty to get excited about. Organizers revealed the roster on Monday, noting that GloRilla, Metro Boomin, Jeezy and others will take over Atlanta on March 26, 2026, per RapUp. The festival pushes itself as the “biggest HBCU fundraiser ever,” with every dollar benefiting the Student Freedom Initiative, an organization created by Morehouse alum Robert F. Smith to expand opportunity and strengthen economic mobility for students.

Fans will also catch Coco Jones, Jill Scott, Common and John Legend on the bill. Jones arrives with major momentum, since her album Why Not More? is in the running for Best R&B Album at the 2026 Grammys. She may take the stage with a new trophy to her name by the time March rolls around.

A lineup stacked with star power

The festival stretches well beyond music. WNBA star Angel Reese, 2 Chainz, Ryan Clark and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens are set to appear, helping cement the event as a celebration of culture and community. The mix of chart-toppers, storytellers and hometown figures aims to boost awareness for HBCUs while creating a night full of energy.

Organizers said the festival unites “top Black entertainers for an unforgettable night of music, unity and purpose,” pointing to the cultural influence HBCUs have carried for generations. They highlighted the benefit concert’s role in drawing wider support for these institutions and their students.

Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee shared that the company wants to champion “Black excellence in music and culture,” and he sees Aware Fest as a platform that helps build a network of artists, allies and students dedicated to uplifting HBCUs.

What fans can expect in March

GloRilla is working on her next album, so she brings fresh material. Metro Boomin’s A Futuristic Summa landed in August and delivered “Take Me Thru Dere,” a track that already moves crowds. Jeezy and 2 Chainz supply veteran presence, while Jones’ rising profile gives the night another spark.

Fans interested in attending can sign up for pre-sale access through the festival website.