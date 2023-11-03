Tennessee State has secured their first winning season since 2017. Eddie George and his team look to continue the wins vs. Charleston Southern

In an exciting matchup this weekend, Tennessee State will take on Charleston Southern, led by former Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina. Tennessee State is looking to maintain its momentum from last week's dominant performance against Lindenwood, in which their 43-20 victory helped them secure their first winning season since 2017.

Eddie George has done a remarkable job as the head coach of Tennessee State, guiding the team to their first winning season in four years. Last week, Tennessee State dominated Lindenwood from start to finish, showcasing their dominance in all three phases of the game. Their defense successfully stopped the run, holding the Lions to just 66 yards rushing on 32 attempts, and also made an impact in the passing game with two interceptions.

The Tennessee State defense has been a force to be reckoned with this season, particularly in their tenacious pass defense. Defensive lineman Terrell Allen has been instrumental in their success, already totaling an impressive 13.5 sacks entering Week 10.

He is on pace to make Tennessee State history, as he is just one sack away from surpassing Richard Dent's single-season record of 14 sacks in 1982. He is six sacks away from surpassing Joe “Turkey” Jones' remarkable 19 sacks in the 1968 season with three games left against Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, and Tennessee Tech.

Looking ahead, Tennessee State aims to continue their winning season as they face off against Charleston Southern. While Charleston Southern has struggled offensively, averaging only 14 points per game and facing challenges in both the rushing and passing game, Tennessee State cannot afford to underestimate their opponent.

Although Tennessee State is unlikely to secure the OVC-Big South championship, as UT Martin has a strong hold on that title, they still have a great chance for an at-large bid in the FCS Playoffs. The team understands the importance of winning out and leaving no doubt about their qualifications. This week, they look to continue their winning ways against the Buccaneers.

For Tennessee State to secure victory over Charleston Southern, a performance similar to last week's would do wonders. Charleston Southern has been given up an average of 251 passing yards per game. In last week's game, Tennessee State capitalized on Lindenwood's weakened secondary, with Draylen Ellis throwing for 236 yards and 1 touchdown on 9/14 passing. This surpassed his season high of 180 passing yards, which he achieved against UT Martin in their 20-10 loss.

If Tennessee State can replicate this success against Charleston Southern, they will emerge with a resounding win, setting the stage for a formidable challenge against Eastern Illinois. But, the defense has weaknesses that they can also exploit.

Terrell Allen and the determined offensive line have a prime opportunity to exploit a vulnerable Buccaneers rushing attack that only manages to gain 100 yards per game. If Charleston Southern fails to establish a strong running game, it will enable the Tigers to better defend against the pass and force them into short drives. This will provide ample opportunities for the Tennessee State offense, which has traditionally relied heavily on the running game but showcased dominance in the passing game last week, to run up the score.

The game between Tennessee State and Charleston Southern will kick off on Saturday at 4 PM EST and will be streamed on ESPN+.