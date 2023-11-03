Tennessee State's Terrell Allen is on pace to pass Tiger legends Richard Dent & Joe "Turkey" Jones for most sacks in a season.

Defensive lineman Terrell Allen is on pace to make Tennessee State history, per a report by The Tennesseean. Allen has had an amazing season at the helm of Tennessee State's tenacious pass defense, totaling 13.5 total sacks entering Week 10.

He currently ranks third on Tennessee State's all-time list for most sacks in a single season. With his current sack numbers, he is just one sack away from surpassing Richard Dent's record of 14 sacks in the 1982 season, and six sacks away from surpassing Joe “Turkey” Jones' impressive 19 sacks in the 1968 season.

This achievement places him in an esteemed position in the program's history and sets him on an incredible path toward an opportunity in the NFL. Following Richard Dent's time with the Tigers, he went on to be drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1983 with the 8th pick and was named the MVP of Super Bowl XX in 1985. Dent was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011

Allen shows great promise to follow in Dent's footsteps. His exceptional performance has created a lot of excitement in the draft. He currently leads the FCS in both sacks and tackles for loss. Additionally, he has been recognized as the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference defensive player of the week for three weeks in a row. Allen was named the FCS national defensive player of the week and is seen as the top contender for this year's Buck Buchanan Award.

In the upcoming game, Tennessee State will face Charleston Southern, a team that has excelled in limiting sacks this season, allowing only 13. Nevertheless, Allen and the Tennessee State defense are determined to apply relentless pressure on Charleston Southern's offense, inching Allen closer and closer to his historic accomplishment.