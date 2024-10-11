The hockey team at Tennessee State University could be in jeopardy before players even hit the ice. The team is facing a major financial crisis as the team prepares for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. According to a report, prompt action needs to be taken to ensure the team’s future success.

The university officially announced last year its intent to start a hockey team and has since then been taking the necessary steps to make that happen. Former Tennessee State President Glenda Glover met with the NHL and its player association last June to begin the framework for the hockey team, which has been in pursuit since 2021. The university hired Duantè Abercrombie in April as the head coach of the men’s hockey team.

Everything seemed to be going well for the Tigers until a recent financial emergency put a wrench in their plans for the upcoming season. About two weeks ago, the university was made aware of reports of structural deficits, state underfunding totaling $2.1 billion over the previous 30 years, improper management of federal relief funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, flawed scholarship offerings, a decline in enrollment, and dated financial controls.

These reports led to the NHL Growth Fund’s feasibility study finding that due to these financial issues, developing the new hockey program would be difficult. The Nashville Predators, who will provide the Tigers with one of their Ford Ice Centers and other resources, understood the complexity and offered their help. Furthermore, Coach Abercrombie is the only employee whose salary is totally funded by the institution currently.

Earlier this year, the team released the first ever hockey jersey for an HBCU team. The team will wear the home blue jersey when they debut for the 2025–26 season. The team made their debut during the 2024-25 season as a club team. For the upcoming season, the team will have a hybrid schedule, playing against other club teams and Division I teams. The university plans for the team to reach full Division I by the 2026–27 season.

Acknowledging that the team will be traveling out of town for games, the university’s athletic department will need more money to pay for housing, transportation, and other associated costs. In addition to the Nashville Predators, MKurtz Consulting and College Hockey Inc. are two more partners of Tennessee State.

The initial investment of $2.5 million for the Tennessee State University hockey team will soon run out.