In a Week 6 of college football that was expected to be dull and predictable, with top teams taking care of business against unranked opponents, the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2), 19-14, suffering not only their first loss of the season but also a crucial SEC Conference defeat.

“When moments like this happen, the outside world’s going to have a narrative for you. We talk about it when it’s going good, and tonight it didn’t go good,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said, per ESPN. “You’ve got to look your teammates in the eye. Those are the opinions that matter.

“You’ve got to continue to pull the rope harder. We’ve got to continue to grow. Good teams get better throughout the course of the year. (We) still have a chance to be a really good football team.”

The Vols’ loss was far from ideal, though the sting may have been slightly alleviated by No. 1 Alabama’s shocking road loss to Vanderbilt. Road games seemed to be a major factor for ranked teams facing upsets all day. For Tennessee, that’s where we start in assigning blame for the Vols' loss to Arkansas in Week 6.

Josh Heupel's struggles on the road resurface

Winning on the road has been a persistent issue for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during his four seasons in Knoxville. Before the Vols' bye week, they traveled to Oklahoma to face Heupel's alma mater and former coaching stop, the Sooners. The Vols managed to pull off a crucial road win against a ranked conference opponent, improving Heupel’s road record to an even 7-7.

Securing a victory over a ranked SEC opponent, especially a newcomer like Oklahoma, is no small feat. That win two weeks ago made many believe the tide had turned, signaling that this Tennessee team was different. Then came this past Saturday night in Fayetteville.

The outcome at Arkansas, whether it proves to be a mere fluke or not, has injected some uncertainty into the Vols' season moving forward. They are no longer viewed as the dominating force many thought could steamroll through the SEC en route to the College Football Playoff. While their goals are still attainable, the loss reveals a sense of vulnerability.

Even more concerning is the timing of the defeat. Florida, one of Tennessee's longtime nemeses, is heading to Neyland Stadium this weekend. The Vols have only beaten the Gators once in their last seven meetings, the last victory coming in 2022 in Knoxville. If this upcoming game were set for The Swamp, Vols fans would likely be feeling even more uneasy.

Nico Iamaleava is not the Heisman Trophy candidate everyone expected

Nico Iamaleava has received high praise ever since he signed his national letter of intent with Tennessee. After all, he set off a record NIL deal with the Vols' collective when he signed. But the former five-star quarterback had to sit out a year, waiting for his turn and learning the system to be ready for a big season this year.

The buzz around Iamaleava began early, despite having just one start under his belt from last year's bowl game. He was a preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, among other awards. While Iamaleava has shown promise at times, he certainly hasn't lived up to Heisman expectations, particularly in the game against Arkansas.

Tennessee's starting quarterback didn’t necessarily do anything to lose the game, but he didn’t do much to win it either. Iamaleava completed 17 of 29 passes (58.6%) for 158 yards, adding 17 yards on 11 carries. He was unable to find the end zone, but he also avoided turnovers.

Iamaleava's most significant mistake came on the Vols' final drive. Down by five with 1:17 remaining, he managed to drive Tennessee to the Arkansas 20-yard line. However, on fourth-and-5 with just six seconds left, instead of making a heave for the end zone, the redshirt freshman ran out of bounds, leaving no time on the clock.

This can be chalked up to youth and inexperience, but Iamaleava has to at least attempt to put the ball in the end zone in that situation. His lack of awareness was alarming, although it should serve as a valuable learning experience moving forward, especially for road games.

It's also worth noting that Tennessee's offense entered the weekend ranked No. 1 in the FBS in points per game. In their first three games, they averaged 63.6 points per game. However, in their last two games, including the matchup against Arkansas, they've averaged just 19.5 points. With a four-game home slate ahead, all against SEC competition, we'll see exactly what this team in made of and if the offense can recover.