On a Saturday brimmed with upsets across the college football landscape, Arkansas football took down fourth-ranked Tennessee in Week 6. The 19-14 victory not only gives the Razorbacks their first win over a top-five opponent since 2007, but it puts them in a much brighter spot before diving into the crux of their SEC schedule.

Coming off a tough loss to Texas A&M in Week 5, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman couldn't hold in the excitement for his squad in what could wide up being their biggest performance of the season.

“Our kids, our coaches did a wonderful job of preparing our guys and making them believe that we can go win tonight,” Pittman said, per ESPN. “These guys are happy; they're not surprised. If we have the same amount of turnovers, we can play with anybody.

“You get into coaching for moments like what just happened, and it's to see the kids and the smiles on their face and the hard work that they do, because there's a lot of teams that can't get to that feeling. We did tonight.”

Arkansas players were fired up from the start of the game, holding Tennessee's 519 yards per game offense scoreless through one half. But the Razorbacks found themselves in a quandary of their own trying to get on the board.

Sam Pittman sets tone for the rest of Arkansas football's season

Pittman is one of the rare “players” coaches in the nation who can blend old-school grit with a deep commitment from his personnel on the field. And that is exactly what helped spring Arkansas past their elite competitor in Week 6.

Malachi Singleton continued to display his ability to run the football, as the freshman quarterback put the Razorbacks ahead with 1:17 remaining, on an 11-yard dash through the Volunteers defense.

“The last two drives, he was phenomenal,” Pittman said of Singleton,. “He ran [the offense] very, very well and scored the touchdown to go ahead. He's been here a long time and hasn't gotten to play. To go in there and score the winning touchdown — with the help of 10 other guys — has to be really fulfilling for him.”

Arkansas has a Week 7 bye, but have some vigor to take with them into their next SEC clash against No. 13 LSU on October 19.