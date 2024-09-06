ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tennessee and NC State are set for an SEC vs. ACC showdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in Week 2. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tennessee-NC State prediction and pick.

The Vols dominated Chattanooga in a 69-3 win to open the season, as the Nico Iamaleava era officially began for Josh Heupel's team. The sophomore quarterback completed 22-of-28 pass attempts for 314 yards and three touchdowns in just two quarters of action.

As for the Wolfpack, they rallied for a 38-21 victory over Western Carolina in Week 1. Running back Jordan Waters (20 CARs, 123 YDs, 2 TDs) posted two scores to give NC State the comeback win after trailing 21-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee-NC State Odds

Tennessee: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -350

NC State: +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +275

Over: 60.5 (-106)

Under: 60.5 (-114)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. NC State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nico Iamaleava. The reason Tennessee could cover the spread is Nico Iamaleava.

While we never want to overreact to game one against FCS competition, the Vols looked so good that it's hard not to see the incredible potential for this offense. Their star quarterback plays with such smoothness and confidence that it translates to his teammates. Wide receiver Bru McCoy (6 RECs, 89 YDs) noted on a recent episode of The Paul Finebaum Show that Iamaleava “takes command of the field really well, a great leader, and an awesome guy off the field.” He added that “this kid is special.”

It's also difficult for teams to replicate Tennessee's up-tempo style under Heupel. Many opponents have tried to simulate it in practice, but it's not the real thing until you're on the field trying to defend it.

Speaking of defense, preseason All-American edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is one of the top defenders in college football, and he should fuel the Vols in this matchup against a very good offense. The defensive line is a huge strength for Heupel's squad, which could be all it needs to produce turnovers.

The more opportunities Iamaleava and the offense have with the ball, the more the game plays to Tennessee's advantage with their preferred style.

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread/Win

While Iamaleava was great in Week 1, this is a different animal.

This is his first start against a top-25 team on a mission for a signature win in its home state, and Dave Doeren has a defense that can challenge the fantastic Tennessee offensive line up front. Getting pressure on Iamaleava is key to disrupting the flow of the Vols' offense, even he can still make plays with his agility.

Sure, the Wolfpack were far from crisp in their opening game win against Western Carolina, but that doesn't mean they can't make adjustments and be even better. NC State is better than they played in the first three quarters, and they'll likely be out to prove it.

Grayson McCall (318 YDs, 3 TDs, 1 INT) was in his first game under center for NC State, and his connection with wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (9 RECs, 121 YDs, 3 TDs) has already made them a must-see duo. Keep in mind Tennessee had to replace all seven starters from its back seven on defense, so the game plan will likely be to take aim at that from the first possession.

Elsewhere, Waters produced in the running game, and despite the defense having to replace Bednarik Award winner and ACC Defensive Player of the Year Peyton Wilson and others, it's a talented unit that can have a lot of success.

With Florida State's surprising 0-2 start and Clemson's struggles on offense against Georgia, the Wolfpack might be undervalued in this spot as a legitimate ACC title contender.

Final Tennessee-NC State Prediction & Pick

NC State received eight first-place votes in the preseason ACC poll, and for good reason.

There are a lot of returning starters on the Wolfpack roster, with the talent needed to compete for a conference title. You would have liked a more convincing performance against Western Carolina, but it's easier to get motivated for an SEC opponent like Tennessee than it is for an opponent that enters as a 41.5-point underdog in the game.

However, more focus doesn't necessarily mean better results. The Vols have the potential to be a juggernaut on offense this season, and there's enough confidence in the front seven on defense to do what it needs to keep McCall and Concepcion from allowing NC State to rack up points.

Tennessee is the choice.

Final Tennessee-NC State Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -9.5 (-112)