Novak Djokovic may be the GOAT, but he didn't play like it on Wednesday.

The Serbian legend suffered a shocking loss in his first match at the Monte Carlo Masters, losing 6-3, 6-4 in the second round to Alejandro Tabilo, who also beat Nole in the Italian Open last year.

Following the brutal defeat, Djokovic made it clear he was extremely upset with himself and apologized to the fans.

Via ESPN:

“I expected myself at least to have put in a decent performance. Not like this, it was horrible,” said Djokovic. “I did not have high expectations. I knew I'm going to have a tough opponent, and I knew I'm going to probably play pretty bad. But this bad, I didn't expect.

“I was hoping it was not going to happen, but it was quite a high probability I'm going to play this way. … A horrible feeling to play this way. Just sorry for all the people that have to witness this.”

Novak Djokovic made 29 unforced errors, which is something we never see from the 24-time Grand Slam champion. He made a ton of mistakes and it cost him a chance at potentially winning his 100th career title. Monte Carlo is the first notable clay event of the ATP season and a tune-up for the French Open, which begins on May 25.

At 37 years old, there's no question that Djokovic's best days are behind him, mostly due to his body breaking down. But, he's certainly capable of playing a lot better than he did on Wednesday against an opponent who had his number. Nole is off to a very average start to his standards in '25, going just 12-6. He lost in the final of the Miami Open last month to Jakub Mensik.

There are a few ATP events before Roland Garros, so Djokovic will have a chance to regroup and find his best form again.