It's no secret that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler absolutely despise each other, which is why The Ultimate Fighter is such an entertaining watch for fans right now because both UFC stars are the coaches on the show. Well, things got absolutely heated on Tuesday night and by no surprise, the Irishman was the one losing his cool.

With Chandler dominating in Season 31 thus far, McGregor let his emotions get the best of him in Episode 6, shoving Chandler in the face and nearly causing a fight which resulted in Dana White jumping in to break things up:

Things hit a boiling point between the coaches tonight on #TUF31 🤬 [ Watch new episodes every Tuesday on ESPN & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/yyz5iE7ft1 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) July 5, 2023

After all, Conor McGregor is 0-6 so far, therefore it's not exactly surprising to see him so frustrated. Chandler's team is dominating. As you can see in the video, Chandler wasn't the least bit fazed by the shove and was actually ready to go right there. It pumped him up.

McGregor continued on to insult his foe by saying some of his fighters have been around longer than him. The Ireland native also bashed the Bellator, which is where Chandler came from before breaking onto the UFC scene.

Will we ever see Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler step into the Octagon and settle their differences? Fans would surely love it and there have already been rumors that it will happen later this year. The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 is just building up the hype for what should be an absolute movie between two fighters who absolutely despise each other.

Episode 7 of TUF will air next Tuesday as Team McGregor searches for his first win.