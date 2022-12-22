By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

TenZ dropped the Tiger Soul merch line following up on the success of his Project T line.

Sentinels VALORANT pro player Tyson “TenZ” Ngo continues to produce more merchandise for his fans, releasing The Tiger Soul merch drop in partnership with brand development firm Warren James. Based predominantly on Japanese culture, the new collection is influenced by TenZ’s passion for anything in Japan and is available on his own website for online orders. Pre-orders for The Tiger Soul merch drop will be open from December 21st to February 15th and are expected to ship by the end of March 2023.

Fans would remember the previous release of TenZ’s Project T merch line in partnership with Warren James back in October 2022. On top of other related merchandise, Project T is an ongoing manga publication produced by TenZ. As the holidays approach, TenZ’s management agency, Prodigy Agency, announced the second merch drop: The Tiger Soul. While the merch will not be arriving until Q1 2022, this is the perfect Holiday gift for any TenZ fan, and will surely be appreciated. In fact, expect your TenZ friend to really look forward to the arrival of the merch drop, giddily waiting for the arrival of the loot in March.

Five percent of all proceeds from TenZ shares will be going to The Humane Society to support the banning of trophy hunting, cosmetics animal testing, and puppy mills across the globe. TenZ chose to support this charity in particular due to his love for animals.

The collection features seven unisex items – two signature hoodies return from the initial drop, the Black Signature Hoodie (now available in brown) and the Tye Die (now available in black), alongside two new hoodies, the Floral Tiger Signature Hoodie and Gold Tiger Signature Hoodie. Three new Black, White, and Green Tiger t-shirts complete the collection.

Alongside the second merch drop is the second iteration of TenZ’s manga, also named “Project T: The Tiger Soul”. This brand new story expands on the world of “Project T” across two new pages and a new main illustration.

TenZ’s team, VALORANT pro team Sentinels, just about shook the VALORANT scene when Sentinels acquired ex-LOUD members sacy and pancada, two former world champions who left their organization when the org failed to acquire a license for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour. The team is expected to appear in the upcoming VCT Kick-Off event in Brazil, where all franchised teams will engage in an exhibition tournament to mark the start of a new era in the VALORANT esports scene.