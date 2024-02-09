Teofimo Lopez, the reigning WBO light welterweight champion, calles out Terences Crawford after a controversial win over Jamaine Ortiz

Teofimo Lopez, the reigning WBO light welterweight champion, stirred the boxing world with a controversial win over Jamaine Ortiz in Las Vegas, reported by Boxing News 24. The Nevada judges awarded Teofimo the decision with scores of 117-111, 115-113, and 115-113, sparking both confusion and dissent.

In the aftermath of his contentious victory, Teofimo (20-1, 13 KOs) directed his attention to unified welterweight champion Terence Crawford, igniting a potential clash. However, Crawford swiftly rejected Teofimo's proposal for a catchweight fight, dismissing it as a promotional ploy. “Catchweight what? This guy is crazy,” responded Crawford, emphasizing the distinction between boxing and brawling. “The game is called ‘BOXING' and not ‘FIGHTING'!!! Hit and not get hit.”

Defending Jamaine Ortiz's performance, Terence Crawford refuted claims of running, stressing the essence of the sport. Meanwhile, Teofimo, seemingly undeterred by the backlash, asserted his readiness to face Crawford at a catchweight. “None of these guys want to fight me. I'll fight Crawford at a catchweight. We're talking about a lightweight over here,” declared Teofimo during a post-fight interview with ESPN Boxing.

In response to potential challengers, Teofimo Lopez conveyed the sentiment that fighters must earn their shot at the title. He referenced Vasily Lomachenko's requirement for a world title bout, emphasizing the commitment and sacrifice demanded by the sport. “You go to blood, sweat, and tears. The code of conduct. The Sugar Ray Robinson award. If you're not ready for this life, get out of my sport,” Teofimo concluded, unwavering in his determination to defend his championship and silence his critics.