As he was on the verge of finishing Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford turned ringside and stared down Jermell Charlo, the undisputed super welterweight champion.

“You're next,” Crawford said.

Crawford telling Mell Charlo “you’re gonna be next” WHILE beating down Spence Good lord this man was in a zone pic.twitter.com/gTRFmVJWfG — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) July 31, 2023

Crawford, who secured and left no arguments against his status as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world with his technical knockout win over Spence Saturday to unify the major welterweight titles, improved to 40-0 (31 KOs) with the win. He is now the first male fighter to become the undisputed champion in two separate weight divisions.

Crawford said in appearance with “HOT 97” he wants to become an undisputed champion at a third weight class and fight Charlo, who is facing Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship Sept. 30. Crawford's WBO mandatory challenger would be Jaron “Boots” Ennis, but he wants the Charlo fight.

“I just gave him a little piece of my mind,” Crawford said about the ringside chat. “I just thought I'd let him know that I'm coming for him too. I really don't care for the dude.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Crawford acknowledged he may have to wait on that fight, given Spence Jr. is likely to activate a rematch clause that would pit the two top welterweights in a rematch, perhaps in December.

“I respect the hell out of Errol,” Crawford said. “This never was personal. I think the fans picking sides tried to make it personal, divide and conquer two fighters going for the same goal. I never had any hatred towards Errol.”

If Charlo beats Alvarez, that fight at junior middleweight could be off the table. Still, Crawford may move up to the division in a rematch with Spence.

Terence Crawford is 35 years old, but he is still the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Whoever he looks at next across the ring, he believes he will destroy him.