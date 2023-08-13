Terence Crawford doesn't agree with those who believe Errol Spence Jr. should consider retirement.

Crawford is coming off a historic ninth-round TKO win over Spence late last month to become the unified and undisputed welterweight champion.

The manner of the victory — in which Crawford bloodied Spence with three knockdowns during the contest — have led some to not only call for an immediate rematch not to take place, but also for the latter to consider retiring from boxing given how much damage he took.

However, Crawford disagrees with that notion. Instead, “Bud” believes Spence should take some time away from the sport to get himself back on track mentally.

“Well, I don’t think he should retire,” Crawford told The Breakfast Club (via Boxing Scene). “I think he should take a little time off, you know, get his mind right and, you know, get back in the gym and get back focused. Because, you know, I never took a loss in the professional rankings. But I know how that could affect you mentally, you know, being at this high level and losing the way [Spence] lost.

“You know, you start questioning yourself, you start asking yourself certain questions. Do I still got it? Am I gettin’ old? Am I slipping? You start asking yourself all different type of questions that you gotta answer. So, I just would tell him, you know, ‘You a great fighter. Take a little time off and come back and, you know, do it again. But don’t rush it.'”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although nothing is official yet, Spence did declare that he planned on activating the rematch clause that would see them potentially fight again before the end of the year.

Crawford revealed he would accept a rematch with Spence even if it was a decision that only lied with the winner.

“Of course,” Crawford said. “You know, cuz I felt like he was a big factor in this fight gettin’ made, like I said. Without him, you know, well, both of us coming together, you know, if we was to leave everything to our handlers and promoters and advisers, managers, this fight would’ve never happened.

“I felt like it was me and Errol Spence like, ‘All right, you want this? All right, cool. You want that? All right, cool. I’m cool with this. You cool with that.’ You know, and us two puttin’ our pride to the side and just coming together and making this event happen.”

One decision Crawford does have, however, is what weight the rematch will take place at.