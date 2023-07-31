Stephen A. Smith believes Errol Spence Jr. should consider hanging up the gloves.

Spence suffered the first defeat of his professional career following a ninth-round TKO loss to Terence Crawford in their welterweight title unification clash this past weekend.

However, it was the manner of the defeat that shocked just about everyone in the combat sports world as Spence — who had never been knocked down before — was not only outclassed; he was battered and bloodied by Crawford who scored three knockdowns on the now-former three-belt welterweight champion.

It certainly shocked Smith who had at one point prior to the fight, had Spence beating Crawford. Now, he feels the 33-year-old should consider stopping boxing entirely.

“I believe that Errol Spence Jr. should consider retirement,” Smith said on First Take (via ESPN Ringside).

This is an over-the-top reaction from Smith as he's become known for as while it was a shocking defeat for Spence, the reality is Crawford was on another level, at least, on the night. Not to mention, it was a first-ever setback for Spence too.

Who is to say that with some adjustments and tweaks here and there, he can't do better in a potential rematch?

Speaking of a rematch, it looks like we'll get to see just that as Errol Spence Jr. revealed post-fight that he not only planned on activating his rematch clause, but that it could happen before the end of the year.

The weight would have to be decided, but clearly, “The Truth” has no plans to retire just yet.