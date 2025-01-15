Kylee Owens, the daughter of NFL legend Terrell Owens, has been named to the 2024 AVCA DI All-Americans Honorable Mention Team for women’s volleyball. Owens was named along with 53 other athletes from across the country who have excelled in the area of volleyball.

Owens has been a standout player since joining the Lady Panthers at Prairie View A&M University. Constantly showcasing her superb skills on the court, the outside hitter has had an amazing season with 355 kills, 47 aces, and 318 digs. As evidence of her talent and commitment, her outstanding performance also included breaking the 1000 career kills record.

In addition to being named to the 2024 AVCA DI All-Americans Honorable Mention team, she also earned the title of SWAC Volleyball Player of the Year and was chosen for the All-SWAC First Team this season.

“This is another huge accolade for Kylee, and I am so excited for her,” exclaimed Head Volleyball Coach Cheri Lindsay. “She definitely deserves all of these accolades that she has worked hard to get her here.”

Athleticism runs through Kylee’s blood as she is the daughter of former NFL star Terrell Owens and the sister of San Francisco 49ers player Terique Owens. Terrell Owens is among the NFL's most successful wide receivers. A five-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, he led the league in touchdown receptions three times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Owens, who played for several teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers, is renowned for his unrelenting work ethic and exceptional talent. His influence is currently being seen through his children.

While Kylee decided to take her talents to an HBCU, her brother Terique’s college career began at Missouri State University. Following the 2024 NFL Draft, Terique landed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.