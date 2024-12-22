Valdosta State head coach Tremaine Jackson is leaving the Blazers to take over as head coach of the Prairie View A&M Panthers, per a statement by Jackson and Valdosta State athletics. The announcement came Saturday evening via a post on Jackson’s social media account, shortly after Valdosta State’s 49-14 loss to Ferris State in the NCAA Division II Championship.

“I asked the VSU administration weeks ago to secure a long-term plan for success for our program and we could not reach an agreement on what that would look like,” Jackson shared in his post. “That being said, we’ve accepted another coaching opportunity that we couldn’t pass up.”

Jackson, who became Valdosta State's first Black head coach in 2021, spent three seasons with the Blazers, continuing the football program's legacy as one of the premier Division II football programs in the country. Under his leadership, the Blazers advanced through the playoffs this season with commanding wins, including defeats of HBCU powerhouses Miles College and Virginia Union en route to the national championship.

“Valdosta State, Blazer Nation and I would like to say thank you to Coach Jackson for the last three years,” VSU Director of Athletics Troy Katen said in a statement. “He has followed in the footsteps of many other head coaches who have continued to keep VSU and the Blazer football program as one of the premier Division II programs in the country. He has great student-athletes within the program and that has led to a special year. We wish Coach Jackson all of the best in his new journey and know that he will always be a Blazer!”

Known for his defensive expertise, Jackson first made his mark as a player and coach at Texas Southern University, where he was part of the Tigers' 2010 SWAC Championship team. That year, Texas Southern led the nation in total defense, sacks, and tackles for loss—setting the stage for Jackson’s coaching rise.

With Valdosta State's appearance in the national championship on Saturday, Jackson became one of only four Black head coaches to lead a team to the NCAA Division II national championship game, following leaders such as Connell Maynor (Winston-Salem State), Paul Winters (Wayne State), and Billy Joe (Central State).

Jackson heads back to Texas for the next chapter of his career at Prairie View A&M, a program that has seen recent success with two SWAC Championship appearances in the past four years. But, Prairie View A&M finished the season 5-7, leading to the dismissal of head coach Bubba McDowell.

Meanwhile, Valdosta State has appointed Trent Earley, a veteran coach with roots at Texas Southern and Southern Arkansas, as interim head coach as the program begins its search for a permanent replacement.

Jackson will be announced as Prairie View A&M's head football coach soon with an introductory press conference forthcoming.