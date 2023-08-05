As we look forward to the upcoming 2023 NFL season, enthusiastic fans of fantasy football are closely studying how players performed and what experts predict. They're doing this to get an advantage when they pick players for their teams in the upcoming drafts. One player who's getting a lot of attention is talented Washington Commanders wide receiver, Terry McLaurin. He's known for his impressive skills and consistent performance. This has made him a popular choice for people playing fantasy football. In this article, we'll dive into McLaurin's potential as a fantasy football player for the upcoming season. We'll explore how he did in 2022, compare him to other players in his position, and explain why he's a great choice for fantasy drafts.

Terry McLaurin's Strong Performance in 2022

To understand how McLaurin might do in fantasy football for the 2023 season, it's important to look at how well he played last year. In 2022, McLaurin showed his talent and reliability as a wide receiver. He proved he could be a valuable player for fantasy football. Even though his team had some trouble with their quarterbacks, McLaurin still managed to put up good numbers. He tallied a career-high 1,191 receiving yards on 77 catches with five touchdowns.

This kind of performance showcased his reliability and contribution to fantasy football. His ability to perform consistently even amid challenges like quarterback changes and offensive issues underscores his potential as a valuable asset for fantasy managers seeking consistent points.

First touchdown pass of #Commanders QB Sam Howell’s career goes to Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/hcB802a7Km — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 8, 2023

How He Compares

Terry McLaurin's consistent performance, high target rate despite team challenges, and knack for game-changing plays make him an appealing choice for fantasy managers seeking a reliable and impactful wide receiver. McLaurin's average draft position (ADP) for the 2023 season is near the back of the fourth round or early fifth round. Right now, we have him among our top 25 wide receivers alongside guys like Calvin Ridley and Diontae Johnson.

Of course, some analysts have expressed concerns about McLaurin's ADP. Some argue that it may be too high given the uncertainties surrounding the Commanders' quarterback situation. Meanwhile, others have placed him in the top-15 wide receiver tiers for the 2023 season. Despite these varying opinions, McLaurin's proven track record and potential for continued success make him a solid option for fantasy managers in the 2023 season.

Team Outlook

As we get ready for the 2023 NFL season, the Washington Commanders have a new starting quarterback, Sam Howell. He's competing with Jacoby Brissett for the role. How well the quarterback plays is really important, and it could affect how well Terry McLaurin does in fantasy football this year. Still, McLaurin has shown he can do well with different quarterbacks. He's been a reliable receiver for the Commanders, with a history of getting consistent points and targets.

The Commanders also have a relatively good schedule this year. They have some games against teams that aren't very good at defending. This could create opportunities for McLaurin to perform well. Overall, McLaurin's past performance and the upcoming schedule make him a good choice for fantasy managers in 2023. That's even though the quarterback situation isn't totally clear.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Terry McLaurin closed the 2022 season on a high note. He displayed his potential as a top fantasy football option. He scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his final five games. This included a strong performance in Week 18 with Sam Howell as the starting quarterback. Howell targeted McLaurin six times. This resulted in three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

That said, McLaurin's fantasy outlook for the 2023 season is not without uncertainties. Howell still needs to prove himself in training camp. Additionally, McLaurin will have to contend with second-year receiver Jahan Dotson for targets. Despite these factors, McLaurin remains a definite starter in three-receiver leagues. He should also be considered in all formats for the 2023 season.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Thinking about the future, Terry McLaurin's fantasy football prospects for the 2023 NFL season look promising. Based on his strong performance in 2022, his consistency, and how he compares to other wide receivers, it's clear that McLaurin is a solid option for fantasy managers. He's dependable when it comes to getting points from receiving yards. In addition, he's great at making big plays, which can give fantasy teams a big boost.

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL season, fantasy managers should definitely consider picking Terry McLaurin for their teams. With his proven track record and potential to keep doing well, McLaurin could make a big difference for fantasy teams. So, don't miss out on the chance to add a reliable and impactful wide receiver to your fantasy roster. Choose Terry McLaurin and watch your fantasy team soar in the 2023 season.