The Washington Commanders are expecting Sam Howell to be their starting quarterback for the 2023 season, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin discussed the relationship and chemistry that he has with Howell at this point in training camp.

“As we've gone over the course of this offseason, we've thrown together, we've gotten some reps out here,” Terry McLaurin said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I think one thing that strikes me with him is we have a nuanced connection.”

McLaurin describing his connection with Sam Howell should give Commanders fans optimism heading into the 2023 season. McLaurin has proved to be a very good wide receiver since coming into the league. He has not had consistency at the quarterback position, whether it was Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, or Taylor Heinicke. The quarterback play was not strong.

Howell is far from a proven product, but he was drafted by the Commanders in the 2022 draft, so there is some hope that he could develop into a decent quarterback at the NFL level. If he lives up to that standard, McLaurin might have the best quarterback play he has ever had in his career.

The Commanders also signed Jacoby Brissett this offseason. If things do not work out with Howell, Jacoby Brissett is at least a reliable backup quarterback, and even he would arguably be the best quarterback that McLaurin has had in his career.

It will be interesting to see how Howell fares this season, and how the new ownership will impact decisions made throughout the year.