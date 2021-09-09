Terry Rozier just got even richer

The NBA season is approaching fast. Several players have been competing in open runs all across the country with other NBA players, celebrities, and friends. Terry Rozier invited all his teammates with the Charlotte Hornets to Miami for a personal workout to put things in motion for his squad.

After signing a massive four-year $97 million extension, Rozier got even richer by bringing his team together before training camp officially starts. Building chemistry is important for any team, but getting a head start shows how serious Rozier and the Hornets are for next season.

The Hornets finished in disappointing fashion last season with a blowout loss courtesy of the Indiana Pacers. On the bright side, they did make it into the NBA Play-In Tournament. The organization has done a good job in bringing in some talented rookies and some key veterans in free agency.

Both the young guys and the veterans found their way out to Miami despite just being added to the team recently. No, they didn’t manage to bring in a DeMar DeRozan or Lonzo Ball, but they did find motivated contributors that are ready to compete.

Getting the young guys to come through is the most reassuring part of this formula for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball showed up decked out in his Puma gear, but seeing the recent draft picks in attendance should make Charlotte fans ecstatic.

James Bouknight and Kai Jones were running in a pickup game with the rest of the team. Sometimes young guys lack that drive despite being paid millions of dollars to want to improve. The fact that they were present and are cognitively aware that they need to put the work in is a good sign.

When you can get your whole team under one roof in the offseason it is a special site. The season has started already for the Hornets and they will look to push past their limits this season. LaMelo Ball is in line to have a good sophomore season after capturing the Rookie of the Year Award. However, it’s still Rozier who will be the heart and soul behind this team.

Everyone trains throughout the offseason, that’s nothing new. It is just rare to see everyone together at once before training camp. Rozier deserves major props for pulling that off. Hopefully, everyone remembers this moment and how it helped the Hornets grow closer. It will be important as the season wanes on in 2021-22.