Tetris just turned 40! In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Tetris franchise, the Tetris Company, Inc. and Enhance are thrilled to announce the Tetris Block Party. From the event schedule to all other stuff, here is everything you should know about the Tetris Block Party.

Tetris Block Party Start and End Times

As Tetris turned 40 this year, the Tetris Company, Inc. alongside Enhance has cooked up the Tetris Block Party event. This three-weekend event is an official online community event series that kicked off on July 19 and will last until August 3, 2024.

Tetris, being the iconic game that it is, is beloved by fans worldwide and continues to captivate new players of all ages and cultures. Thus, the Tetris Block Party promises to be a unique event that connects players from different generations, showcasing both classic and modern Tetris titles.

Tetris Block Party Online Broadcasts

Enhance, the publisher of Tetris Effect: Connected, will host and broadcast a series of events over three weekends starting July 19, 2024. These events are designed for players of all skill levels and spectators alike.

Detailed information, including the featured Tetris games, schedule, and registration, can be found on the official Start.gg event page: Start.gg/Tetris.

Featured Tetris Games

The Tetris Block Party will feature an array of iconic Tetris games, bringing the entire Tetris community together for the ultimate celebration. Games include:

Tetris (Game Boy™ – Nintendo Switch Online)

Tetris (Nintendo Entertainment System™)

Tetris Grand Master

Tetris The Absolute The Grand Master 2 Plus

Tetris Effect: Connected

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Tetris Mobile

Tetris.com

Tetris Party Nights

As mentioned earlier in this article, the Tetris Block Party event will have a series of events over three weekends. The first of them is Party Nights.

Party Nights will offer community multiplayer lobbies and single-player showcases, inviting participants of all skill levels to join in the fun. Viewers and participants can enter livestream giveaways and engage with the community through the Enhance Discord and official social media channels.

Play Nights are held every Friday throughout the duration of the 40th anniversary event for Tetris. The schedule is as follows:

July 19 : Tetris (Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online), Tetris (Nintendo Entertainment System™)

: Tetris (Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online), Tetris (Nintendo Entertainment System™) July 26 : Tetris The Grand Master (TGM) 1 & 2

: Tetris The Grand Master (TGM) 1 & 2 August 2: Tetris Effect: Connected (Teams co-op), Tetris.com, Tetris Mobile showcases

Tetris Online Tournaments

Besides Party Nights, the Tetris Block Party will also have a series of online tournaments.

Major tournaments will be held on Tetris Effect: Connected and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on Nintendo Switch. Additionally, mini-tournament invitationals will be hosted for other Tetris titles, featuring past champions who will join the community to celebrate the game’s 40th anniversary.

With that said, these online tournaments will be held every Saturday during the Tetris 40th anniversary. The schedule is as follows:

July 20 : Tetris Effect: Connected (Classic Score Attack mode)

: Tetris Effect: Connected (Classic Score Attack mode) July 27 : Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Tetris only, played on Nintendo Switch)

: Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Tetris only, played on Nintendo Switch) August 3: Tetris Effect: Connected (Zone Battle mode)

Tetris Block Party Broadcast Schedule

Prepare for three weekends of non-stop Tetris action. The broadcasts will take place on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning on July 19, 2024, across multiple channels. The following channels are listed down below.

Official Livestream Channels

About the Tetris® Brand

The Tetris® brand, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, remains one of the most recognizable video game franchises globally. With billions of games played online each year and over 520 million units sold, Tetris continues to be a beloved game across generations. Tetris Holding, LLC owns the Tetris rights worldwide, with The Tetris Company, Inc. as its exclusive licensee. For more information, visit tetris.com.

About Enhance Founded in 2014, Enhance Experience Inc. is a boutique studio and publisher led by game creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi. Some of the games they are known for are Sega Rally Championship, Space Channel 5, Rez, Lumines, and Child of Eden. Enhance is dedicated to creating emotional and synesthetic entertainment experiences through games, VR, AR, MR, and mobile technology.

