The Houston Texans are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft with ambitious aspirations. Of course, they want to fortify their roster and leave a lasting impact on the forthcoming season. Amid escalating excitement and widespread speculation, let's explore a hypothetical three-round mock draft scenario that could potentially propel the Texans' trajectory way up.
Houston Texans' 2023 Season Recap
In 2023, the Texans experienced one of the NFL's most surprising turnarounds. A team that had managed only three wins the previous year concluded the season with an impressive tally of 10 victories. They even clinched a division title and secured the franchise's first playoff berth since 2019. A resounding triumph in the Wild Card round solidified Houston's status as a legitimate contender in the AFC.
This remarkable reversal of fortunes underscored the coaching prowess of DeMeco Ryans and the outstanding rookie performance of quarterback CJ Stroud. With a solid foundation in place, Houston appears poised to vie for supremacy in the AFC South for the foreseeable future. We actually believe they can potentially contend for a championship as early as the upcoming season.
Draft Context
While Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio have a sturdy framework to build upon, enhancing and replenishing the roster necessitates diligent effort. As we've recently seen, the Texans have opted for an unconventional strategy. They traded out of an immensely talented first round.
This maneuver sidelines them from securing a top-tier talent but enables them to accumulate draft capital for the future while still acquiring a promising prospect early in the 2024 draft. Notably, this trade facilitates the Minnesota Vikings' ascent into the top five picks to select a quarterback.
While advantageous for Minnesota, this move deprives Houston of the opportunity to draft a premier cornerback alongside Derek Stingley Jr. It also signals that Houston will not pursue a first-round wide receiver to succeed Nico Collins.
In light of these developments, the Texans find themselves focused on selecting the best available player. Of course, we have a considerable pool of talent available in this year's draft. We see around 40 players with a first-round grade. It's that deep.
Heading into the draft, the offense should retain 10 starters, bolstered by the acquisition of running back Joe Mixon. On the defensive front, significant changes have been made, particularly in the secondary. Key roster needs include starting defensive tackles, at least one starting secondary player, and offensive depth reinforcements.
With an early second-round pick, the Texans will be exploring options among the second tier of cornerbacks, defensive linemen, and wide receivers, or potentially securing the top safety in the draft.
Here we will look at the possible first three draft picks for the Houston Texans at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 2, Pick No. 42 – Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
With the departure of Maliek Collins and the decision not to re-sign Sheldon Rankins, the Houston Texans face a significant gap on the defensive line. Enter Braden Fiske. His versatility and athleticism make him an enticing prospect. Despite not being the largest lineman, Fiske's athleticism was on full display at the combine. He's adept at both run-stopping and pass-rushing. Fiske offers the Texans a dynamic option along the defensive front. His ability to seamlessly fit into the rotation from day one and contribute across various positions on the line could elevate Houston's defense to new heights.
Round 2, Pick No. 59 – Edgerrin Cooper, LB – Texas A&M
Sure, the temptation to add another offensive weapon, such as WR Ja'Lynn Polk or Xavier Legette, may be strong. That said, Edgerrin Cooper presents an irresistible option for the Texans. Cooper embodies the prototype of coach Ryans's ideal linebacker. He is fast, aggressive, and resilient. His style of play aligns perfectly with the defensive scheme. Cooper would complement rising star Christian Harris and recent free agent acquisition Azeez Al-Shaair. He has even drawn comparisons to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who flourished under Ryans' guidance. As such, Cooper's potential impact is substantial.
Round 3, Pick No. 86 – Max Melton, CB – Rutgers
In a bold move, the Texans could take their third consecutive defensive selection as their third pick. This would potentially address crucial areas of need within the defense by the second day of the draft. Max Melton emerges as the top cornerback prospect available at this point. He boasts the versatility to excel both on the outside and in the slot. His instinctive play, exceptional speed, and willingness to engage in press coverage make him a formidable addition to Houston's secondary.
With experience guarding elite receivers during his tenure as a three-year starter, Melton should make an immediate impact. He can replace Desmond King Jr. in the slot or compete with newly acquired cornerback Jeff Okudah. No matter what, Melton's impressive skill set and blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds make him a tantalizing prospect for the Texans in the third round.
Looking Ahead
The Houston Texans' 2024 draft strategy revolves around fortifying their roster with top-tier talent across multiple positions. With an emphasis on bolstering the defense through the early rounds, the Texans aim to address key vacancies while maintaining a keen eye on maximizing value. The addition of prospects like Braden Fiske, Edgerrin Cooper, and Max Melton signifies a concerted effort to build a formidable foundation for an elite defense. As the draft approaches, anticipation mounts for the Texans fans. They are eager to witness the transformative impact of these draft picks on the team's trajectory in the forthcoming season and beyond.