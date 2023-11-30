Here are our bold predictions for the Houston Texans as they face the Denver Broncos in Week 13 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Houston Texans are gearing up to face the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, and the stakes couldn't be higher. As the Texans look to secure a playoff spot, they'll need to pull out all the stops to overcome the formidable Broncos. In this article, we'll take a look at the Texans' season so far, their recent loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and make bold predictions for their upcoming game against the Broncos.

Texans Lost in Week 12

The Texans are currently 6-5 in the 2023 NFL season. They are in second place in the AFC South division and are attempting to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. They also want to end their three-year AFC South title drought. The Texans have already improved on their 3-13-1 record from last year but want more. However, they lost against the Jaguars in Week 12 with a score of 24-21.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has done well this season. Rookie QB CJ Stroud has been sensational along with wideouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr have been terrific on defense, too.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our four bold predictions for the Houston Texans as they face the Denver Broncos in the Week 13 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Stroud's Dominant Display

In Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, CJ Stroud showcased his prowess by completing 26 of 36 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he demonstrated his versatility with six rushing attempts for 47 yards and one touchdown. Despite a setback when a potential 62-yard connection to Dell was nullified due to a penalty, Stroud rebounded by finding Dell for a seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Stroud further contributed by rushing for a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter and throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Collins in the fourth. Following Collins' touchdown, Stroud orchestrated an 11-play, 50-yard drive that concluded with a missed 58-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola.

Stroud's impressive streak of surpassing 300 passing yards in four consecutive games sets the stage for a crucial Week 13 home game against the Broncos. His 19:5 TD:INT ratio will play a pivotal role here. Stroud should be dominant again here. We have him reaching 300 yards again.

Devin's Dilemma

In Week 12, Devin Singletary faced a split workload. He rushed six times for only 18 yards and caught six of seven targets for 54 yards. Dameon Pierce, returning from an ankle injury, shared the backfield and managed just 14 yards on five rushing attempts. Singletary took on a more prominent role as a pass catcher. He even set season highs in targets, catches, and receiving yards. Meanwhile, Pierce had only one reception. Looking ahead to a Week 13 home game against Denver's vulnerable run defense, Singletary should rebound on the ground. We have him reaching at least 80 total yards from scrimmage against the Broncos.

Nico's Notable Display

Nico Collins demonstrated his prowess by catching seven of nine targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Jaguars. Collins found the end zone for the second time since Week 4 with a 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. That narrowed the gap to three points with 5:15 remaining. With 20 targets in two games since returning from a calf injury, Collins leads the Texans in receptions (50) and receiving yards (800) heading into Week 13. Despite Tank Dell's recent spotlight, Collins remains a consistent producer. Dell is also questionable for this week. Collins' 20 targets in the past two matchups also signal a strong connection with Stroud, particularly in what is anticipated to be a shootout against the Broncos. We have Collins reaching 100 yards again.

Nico Collins vs. man coverage this season: 13 targets

10 receptions

213 yards

1 TD

143.9 passer rating when targeted 🚀 pic.twitter.com/eMbVySs5M3 — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) November 29, 2023

Texans Triumph Over Denver

Houston's three-game winning streak concluded with a narrow loss to Jacksonville. Despite falling short of claiming the top spot in the AFC South, the Texans remain in playoff contention. They still have the opportunity to continue their ascent against the red-hot Broncos.

Under the guidance of coach Sean Payton, the Broncos have secured five consecutive victories, with Russell Wilson displaying turnover-free football and adept game management. Wilson has yet to throw an interception during Denver's impressive streak. However, the Texans are at home and rookie sensation CJ Stroud has delivered a stellar performance in his debut season. We expect Houston to capitalize on Stroud's momentum. His remarkable achievement of recording the second-highest passing yards by a player in his first 11 career games in NFL history adds an extra layer of anticipation to this matchup. We think the rookie will outplay the veteran here. As such, we have the Texans rebounding with a home win.

Looking Ahead

As the Houston Texans gear up to face the Denver Broncos in a pivotal Week 13 showdown, the stage is set for a compelling contest. With Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce navigating a shared backfield, the Texans seek a resurgence on the ground against the Broncos' run defense. Nico Collins also looks to maintain the momentum in the passing game, providing a formidable target for quarterback CJ Stroud. Despite a recent setback against the Jaguars, the Texans remain resilient in their playoff pursuit. They aim to capitalize on the home-field advantage against a formidable Broncos squad led by the steady hand of Russell Wilson. As the NFL narrative unfolds, young Texans quarterback Stroud will add an exciting chapter to his historic rookie campaign. Of course, he hopes to guide his team to victory and extend their postseason ambitions. The clash between the Texans and Broncos promises to be a spectacle. This brims with dynamic playmakers and playoff implications.