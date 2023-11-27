Here we will look at the four Houston Texans who are most to blame for their Week 12 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Houston Texans suffered a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite being just inches away from an overtime opportunity, the Texans fell short, losing 24-21. While several factors contributed to the loss, it is clear that the Texans personnel made several mistakes that ultimately cost them the game. In this article, we will identify and discuss the Houston Texans personnel most to blame for their Week 12 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Week 12 Loss

This loss brought the Jaguars' season record to 8-3, while the Texans dropped to 6-5. The match showcased CJ Stroud, the second overall draft pick, throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He broke the NFL rookie record for the most passing yards in his first 11 games. Despite a late effort by the Texans to tie the game with a 58-yard field goal, they fell short when the kick hit the crossbar. This secured the Jaguars' win and avenged their previous loss to the Texans in Week 3.

Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars with 364 passing yards and a touchdown. The Texans, led by Stroud, made a late comeback attempt with a 55-yard drive that ended in a 17-yard touchdown reception by Nico Collins. However, the Texans couldn't complete the comeback, and the missed field goal sealed their defeat.

Final from H-Town, wrapping up our homestand next weekend against the Broncos pic.twitter.com/V9X53ZZlnZ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 26, 2023

Stroud Magic?

Sure, it seemed like there might be another display of Stroud's magic at the end of the game. However, a couple of issues hindered the rookie QB from securing his third career game-winning drive. Firstly, the Texans had to use two timeouts before their final drive. Houston called one in the red zone on its initial drive of the second half due to the play clock winding down when the offense wasn't ready. Additionally, the Texans had 12 men on the field during the Jaguars' punt with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter. Despite having the two-minute warning at the end of the game, it would have been intriguing to see what the Texans could have achieved with three timeouts and the two-minute warning.

Secondly, Stroud encountered two sacks on the final drive, with the second one being more impactful. It moved Houston from the 37-yard line to the 46-yard line. Ammendola's kick came from the 39-yard line, so if he had the opportunity to take it from the 37-yard line, it likely would have been successful. While Texans fans may express disappointment about the numerous questionable penalties committed by the secondary on third downs in the second half, the Texans remained competitive until the very end.

Here we will look at the four Houston Texans who are most to blame for their Week 12 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pass Rush

Despite the Jaguars having a decent offensive line, the blame for the Texans' Week 12 loss falls on their ineffective pass rush. While Trevor Lawrence typically faces an average of 2.5 sacks per game, the Texans failed to reach him at all in this matchup. Lawrence exploited the lack of pressure, amassing 364 passing yards. The inability to disrupt the quarterback's rhythm poses a significant challenge. This is especially true considering the Texans' average of just two sacks per game. Addressing this weakness will be crucial for the team's improvement in the upcoming offseason.

Running Backs

Facing a formidable Jacksonville defense ranked fourth against the run, it was anticipated that running backs Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary would struggle. Despite Pierce's return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, the running game faced difficulties. Singletary, coming off two consecutive 100-yard games, managed only 18 yards on six carries. Pierce contributed 14 yards on five carries, highlighting the limited running space provided by the opposing defense.

Offensive Line

In contrast to their recent strong performances, the offensive line faltered throughout the game. The linemen struggled with both run blocking and pass protection, particularly in critical situations. Left guard Tytus Howard's departure due to a knee injury forced rookie Juice Scruggs into action. Despite Scruggs' versatility, the pass protection failed to keep defensive end Josh Allen from pressuring Stroud. Allen recorded 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and four knockdowns of Stroud.

Special Teams

The special teams unit contributed to the Texans' Week 12 loss, notably with Matt Ammendola's missed field goals from 50 and 58 yards. The first attempt, wide right at the end of the first half, set a negative tone. The second miss, hitting the crossbar with 29 seconds left in the game, ultimately sealed their fate. Additionally, a timeout had to be used when the punt return team had too many men on the field. Coverage teams allowed a 22-yard punt return, adding to the overall special teams struggles. Yes, punter Cam Johnston performed well, boasting a 48-yard gross average and a 42.5 net on four punts. However, his efforts were overshadowed by other deficiencies in the unit.

Looking Ahead

Overall, the Houston Texans faced a challenging Week 12 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and several key factors contributed to their defeat. The ineffective pass rush, an inability to disrupt Trevor Lawrence, and struggles in the running game highlighted the team's shortcomings. The offensive line, despite recent strong performances, failed in both run blocking and pass protection, leading to critical breakdowns. Special teams, particularly with missed field goals and coverage lapses, further compounded the issues. As the Texans analyze this loss, addressing these key areas will be crucial for their improvement moving forward. Learning from these setbacks and implementing strategic changes will be essential as they strive for success in the remainder of the season.