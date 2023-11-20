Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that he loves CJ Stroud's mindset despite throwing 3 interceptions on Sunday.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud said he is not going to hold back from making throws after tossing three interceptions in the team's win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, comparing himself to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans endorsed that mindset for his quarterback.

“I love CJ's attitude,” DeMeco Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “That's the only way you continue to get better. That's how I want CJ to continue to approach the game. He also made a lot of big plays for us in the game. Continue to trust him and lean on him and his leadership.”

The Texans came away with a 21-16 win over the Cardinals, despite CJ Stroud's three interceptions, with some coming in plus territory. As noted by Ryans, Stroud made plays to win the game as well, like the deep touchdown to Tank Dell.

With the win, the Texans moved to 6-4 on the season, and they continue to be one of the best surprise stories this season. Stroud's play has him viewed as a lock for offensive rookie of the year and getting some MVP buzz as well.

Coming up next is a huge clash at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The winner will hold first place in the AFC South. Last time around, the Texans beat the Jaguars, so if Houston wins again, it will hold the tiebreaker.

A win for the Jaguars would mean they hold a multiple game lead in the division over the Texans. The matchup will be one of the most intriguing in this weekend's slate of games.