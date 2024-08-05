After sitting out this year's Hall of Fame Game, Texans starting quarterback CJ Stroud and newly acquired receiver Stefon Diggs are ready to make their preseason debuts. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that Stroud, Diggs and the rest of the Texans' starters will play in Friday's preseason game against the Steelers, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

“I truly believe that a guy needs to get reps in a preseason game,” Ryans said. “We don’t go to the ground as you see with the way we practice. We try to keep guys up and be as safe as possible in practice, but I think everyone needs the opportunity to go to the ground a couple times in a game.”

“Get up, dust yourself off and know you’re good,” Ryans continued. “You just have to go through and play live reps of football before live action comes in September. You’ll see our ones go out and get reps this week versus Pittsburgh.”

Although the Texans might have lost to the Bears 21-17 this weekend, the Texans gave fans plenty to be excited about, particularly backup quarterback Davis Mills. Mills completed 10 of his 13 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown to Teagan Quitoriano in the first quarter.

Now, Stroud and his new target Stefon Diggs will get a chance to link up for the first time in a game situation in Pittsburgh against the Steelers on Friday night.

CJ Stroud looks to build off of sensational rookie season

While CJ Stroud's rookie campaign was already impressive, the former Ohio State Buckeye could soar to even bigger heights in his sophomore season.

The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year lead the league in yards per game (273.9), completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Returning to the team are vertical threats Nico Collins (80 catches, 1,297 yards, eight touchdowns), Tank Dell (47 catches, 709 yards, seven touchdowns) and Dalton Schultz (59 catches, 635 yards, five touchdowns).

Along with supplementary pieces Noah Brown, Robert Woods and John Metchie, the Texans receiving corps was stacked in 2023.

Former Bills All-Pro Stefon Diggs headlined Houston's impressive offseason haul, which also included running backs Joe Mixon and Cam Akers.

After a tumultuous end to his tenure in Buffalo, Diggs (107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023) brings with him unmatched production at the wide receiver position. Although he will be turning 31 this year, Diggs has a streak of six straight seasons of over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns with Josh Allen.

With burners Collins and Dell flanked outside, there's no telling how explosive the Texans offense will be on Friday night and the rest of 2024.