The Houston Astros just capped off a thrilling series against their in-state and division rival Texas Rangers with a 6-4 victory on Wednesday. But, the Astros accomplished something perhaps more important than just the individual victory, winning the season series. Wednesday's win clinched Houston's victory in the “Silver Boot Series.”

After the game, the Astros posted a hilarious response to their season series-clinching victory over the Rangers on X, formerly Twitter.

“If the (silver) boot fits…,” the Astros wrote, referencing the name of their rivalry.

Every year, the Astros and Rangers partake in an informal competition known as the “Silver Boot Series.” Whoever wins the season series between the two sides wins a big, silver cowboy boot.

Other than a 5-5 tie during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Astros have won every Silver Boot Series since 2017. Despite Houston's regular season dominance, the Rangers may still have the last laughs after beating the Astros in last season's ALCS on their way to winning the World Series.

Astros clinch Silver Boot Series over Rangers with 6-4 win

The Astros followed up Framber Valdez's near no-hitter on Tuesday with another solid performance. Houston dashed out to an early 5-0 lead behind home runs from Yordan Alvarez and Victor Caratini, but a sixth inning three-run Rangers rally made the game a lot closer down the stretch. Alex Bregman gave the Astros an insurance run to give them a 6-3 lead in the top of the eighth before allowing another run in the bottom of the inning to set up a save opportunity for Josh Hader, who retired the side in order to clinch the win.

Following the win, Houston is now tied with the Seattle Mariners at the top of the AL West. Both teams have a 59-55 record. That 59-55 record would put both the Astros and Mariners 3.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the third AL Wild Card position, making the division even more important. The Rangers loss now puts them 5.5 games back of the Astros and Mariners.

While the Silver Boot Series may not mean as much as other rivalries around sports, the Astros' continued regular season dominance over the Rangers illustrated just how consistent Houston has been for the last decade or so. While they're more known for making seven straight ALCS appearances, adding another Silver Boot Series victory to their resume, and clinching the tiebreaker over the Rangers has got to feel good.