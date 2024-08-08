Texas Tech University has a storied football tradition, marked by exceptional talent and memorable performances. Over the years, the Red Raiders have produced numerous standout players who have made significant impacts both at the collegiate and professional levels. Just before Texas Tech football kicks off for the 2024 season, we celebrate the top ten greatest players in Red Raiders history.

1. Zach Thomas (LB, 1992-1995)

Zach Thomas is one of the most legendary linebackers in Texas Tech football history. Known for his tenacity, intelligence, and tackling prowess, Thomas was a two-time All-American and the Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 1995. He finished his college career with 390 tackles, 20 sacks, and 6 interceptions.

Thomas's most memorable moment came in 1995 when he intercepted a pass from Texas A&M's Corey Pullig and returned it for a game-winning touchdown. His leadership and relentless work ethic set the standard for future Red Raider defenders. Thomas went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, where he was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time First-Team All-Pro.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in Texas Tech history. Known for his incredible arm strength, athleticism, and playmaking ability, Mahomes set numerous records during his time with the Red Raiders. In 2016, he led the nation in passing yards (5,052) and total touchdowns (53).

Mahomes's most memorable performance came in a 2016 game against Oklahoma, where he threw for 734 yards and accounted for 819 total yards, both NCAA records. His ability to extend plays and make jaw-dropping throws captivated fans and scouts alike. Mahomes was drafted 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft and quickly became one of the league's top quarterbacks and multi-time Super Bowl champion.

3. Donny Anderson (RB/P, 1963-1965)

Donny Anderson, known as the “Golden Palomino,” was one of the most versatile players in Texas Tech football history. As a running back and punter, Anderson's dual-threat capabilities were instrumental in the Red Raiders' success during the mid-1960s. He was a two-time All-American and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1965.

Anderson's all-around skills were on full display during his college career. He rushed for over 2,200 yards, caught 100 passes for over 1,000 yards, and was also an exceptional punter, averaging 41.7 yards per punt. His versatility and consistent performance earned him a place in the College Football Hall of Fame. Anderson went on to have a successful NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Michael Crabtree is arguably the most talented wide receiver in Texas Tech history. In just two seasons with the Red Raiders, Crabtree shattered numerous records and established himself as one of the best receivers in college football. He won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver, in both 2007 and 2008, and was a unanimous All-American both years.

Crabtree's most iconic moment came in 2008 when he caught a last-second touchdown pass against Texas, leading the Red Raiders to a dramatic victory and solidifying his place in Texas Tech lore. He finished his college career with 231 receptions, 3,127 yards, and 41 touchdowns. Crabtree went on to have a successful NFL career, primarily with the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders.

5. E.J. Holub (C/LB, 1958-1960)

E.J. Holub was a dominant force on both sides of the ball for Texas Tech. As a center and linebacker, Holub's versatility and toughness made him a standout player during the late 1950s and early 1960s. He was a two-time All-American and the first player in school history to have his jersey retired.

Holub's impact on the game was immense, as he excelled in both offensive and defensive roles. His leadership and exceptional play earned him a place in the College Football Hall of Fame. Holub went on to have a successful professional career, primarily with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played in two Super Bowls and was a key member of their 1969 championship team.

6. Gabe Rivera (DT, 1979-1982)

Gabe Rivera, nicknamed “Senor Sack,” is one of the most dominant defensive linemen in Texas Tech football history. Known for his strength, agility, and relentless pursuit of the quarterback, Rivera was a consensus All-American in 1982. He finished his college career with 321 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks.

Rivera's impact on the field was profound, as he consistently disrupted opposing offenses and made big plays in critical moments. His performance earned him a first-round selection in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although his professional career was cut short by a tragic car accident, Rivera's legacy as one of the greatest defensive players in Texas Tech history remains intact.

7. Byron Hanspard (RB, 1994-1996)

Byron Hanspard is one of the most prolific running backs in Texas Tech history. Known for his speed, vision, and ability to break tackles, Hanspard rushed for over 4,200 yards and 34 touchdowns during his college career. In 1996, he won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back and was a consensus All-American.

Hanspard's most memorable season came in 1996 when he rushed for 2,084 yards, becoming just the fourth player in NCAA history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark in a single season. His performance helped lead the Red Raiders to a 7-5 record and a bowl appearance. Hanspard went on to play in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, where he continued to showcase his exceptional talent.

8. Billy Joe Tolliver (QB, 1985-1988)

Billy Joe Tolliver was one of the most prolific passers in Texas Tech history. Known for his strong arm and ability to make big plays, Tolliver set numerous school records during his time with the Red Raiders. He finished his college career with over 7,000 passing yards and 48 touchdowns.

Tolliver's most memorable performance came in a 1986 game against TCU, where he threw for 422 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Red Raiders to a thrilling victory. His success at Texas Tech paved the way for a lengthy professional career in the NFL, where he played for several teams and continued to display his impressive passing ability.

9. Wes Welker (WR/PR, 2000-2003)

Wes Welker is one of the most versatile and productive players in Texas Tech history. As a wide receiver and punt returner, Welker's quickness, route-running, and football IQ made him a constant threat on the field. He finished his college career with 259 receptions, 3,019 receiving yards, and 21 receiving touchdowns, as well as eight punt return touchdowns.

Welker's most memorable moment came in a 2002 game against Texas, where he caught nine passes for 120 yards and a touchdown, leading the Red Raiders to an upset victory. His success at Texas Tech led to a highly successful NFL career, primarily with the New England Patriots, where he became one of the league's most reliable receivers and punt returners.

10. Baron Batch (RB, 2006-2010)

Baron Batch was a standout running back for Texas Tech, known for his versatility, vision, and ability to contribute both as a runner and a receiver. Batch finished his college career with 2,501 rushing yards, 1,311 receiving yards, and 32 total touchdowns. He was a key player in the Red Raiders' high-powered offense during his tenure.

Batch's most memorable performance came in the 2009 Alamo Bowl against Michigan State, where he rushed for 99 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown. His consistent performance and ability to make big plays in crucial moments made him a fan favorite and one of the greatest running backs in Texas Tech history.