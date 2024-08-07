For the first time since 2019, the Buffalo Bills will be without Stefon Diggs. The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver played four seasons in Buffalo with quarterback Josh Allen, but following another postseason disappointment, the Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans.

The divorce between Diggs and the Bills seemed destined to happen at some point. Diggs missed the first day of mandatory minicamp last season, which led Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott to say he was “very concerned,” a comment he would soon walk back.

The on-field connection between Diggs and Allen also seemed to deteriorate during the 2023 season; after 49 receptions, 620 yards, and 5 touchdowns through the first six games of the year, Diggs saw his numbers dip the rest of the season. Over the final 11 games, Diggs caught 58 passes for 563 yards and 3 touchdowns.

With Diggs now with the Texans, Allen was asked during a media session if he had ‘missed' Diggs during Buffalo's training camp.

“Stef's a great player, and what he brought to this team was special, so ‘miss,' I don't know if I'd say ‘miss,” Allen said. “He was a guy that was reliable, you could look to, he's gonna have the juice each and every day. I'm sure he's bringing it over there in Houston, so definitely. You can't say you don't miss that, but I'm very happy with what we got going on here and how hard the guys have been working.”

Josh Allen entering season with high expectations

Josh Allen has exceeded pretty much all expectations from when he was drafted in 2018. The seventh overall pick out of Wyoming, Allen's football IQ, accuracy, and decision-making were questioned, but he has since proven nearly all of his doubters wrong.

After struggling in his first two seasons — his completion percentage was under 60% and QBRs under 50 each year — Allen has become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. In addition to leading Buffalo to at least 11 wins in each of the last four seasons, Allen's completion percentage has stayed above 63% as he's thrown for more than 4,000 yards and at least 29 touchdowns every year.

Allen and the Bills have struggled to find success in the postseason, though, a stinging reality for a talented team over the past four years. Despite Allen's play, Buffalo has failed to advance to the Super Bowl, in large part due to the Kansas City Chiefs, who have eliminated the Bills in the playoffs three out of the last four seasons.

Buffalo will be hoping things can change this season, Allen's seventh with the Bills.