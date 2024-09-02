The Houston Texans went out and made some big moves for their team during the offseason, acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade from the Buffalo Bills. The writing seemed to be on the wall for Diggs and the Bills, and now he's able to start fresh with a new team. After an outstanding rookie season, C.J. Stroud will have another option to throw to, and head coach DeMeco Ryans is excited about what Diggs can bring on and off the field.

“Excited about adding Stefon to our team. You talk about his influence, it's not just his influence on the receivers, it's just his influence on our entire team,” Ryans said to reporters. “His competitive spirit, what he brings each and everyday, it lights a fire in our entire team. I'm very pleased with what he's done, the energy that he brings, and I'm excited to go see him do it in the regular season. He's been a leader for us since the day he stepped on the field, and I'm very excited to see him grow and continue to see him build even better chemistry with his teammates.”

Diggs has been in the league long enough to see what a winning team consists of, and with his experience and talent, he'll be able to take the Texans to newer heights.

Stefon Diggs looking to start fresh with young Texans team

Stefon Diggs will have a lot of opportunities to make an impact on the Houston Texans. After the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, it looked as if he and the team weren't on the same page, and many thought there was a disconnect between him and Josh Allen. After Diggs was traded, he made sure to clear up those rumors, showing love to Allen and how he helped him during his time in Buffalo.

“I feel like he was an intricate piece in my career,” Diggs said. “When I got to Buffalo, Josh was … Josh is still my guy. He really embraced me, kind of had the southern hospitality. So for me, he embraced me, spent a lot of time, and I probably wouldn’t be right here if it wasn’t for him. I got a lot of love for that boy. Y’all give him a hug and a kiss for me.”

Diggs called the trade to the Texans a “breath of fresh air” earlier in the offseason, and it looks like he's excited to get things going with the team.

“They're very welcoming,” Diggs said. “Very open arms, and I just feel like it's important for me to be a part of things like that. It's genuine. You thrive in that space. You thrive in a space where you're loved. Thrive in a space of being around those who truly care and truly want to see you win.”