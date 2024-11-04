Injuries are playing too important of a role for the Houston Texans this season. And head coach DeMeco Ryans is frustrated over a recent loss. Adding to the woes, Ryans gave a murky Nico Collins injury update, according to a post on X by Field Yates.

“Asked for an update on WR Nico Collins, who is eligible to return from IR this week, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said, ‘We'll continue to evaluate Nico throughout the week and see where he is.’ ”

That’s not the ‘he will be ready to go’ sentiment the Texans seemed to be pushing last week. The Texans also lost Stefon Diggs to injury and have been trying to push through without the team’s two best threats.

Texans trying to get by without WR Nico Collins

Before he left with the injury, Collins totaled 32 catches for 567 yards and three touchdowns in a little over four games.

The Texans are still in first place at 6-3. And they have a two-game edge over the Colts. But it remains to be seen how much longer can they hold that spot without the services of Collins. (Diggs is out for the season).

They beat the Colts despite the injuries but lost to the Jets. Still, Ryans stood up for his receivers after the game against the Colts, according to nfl.com.

“One thing that sticks out, (Xavier Hutchinson), (John Metchie III), all those guys just from our last game just showing guys winning their one-on-one opportunities,” Ryans said. “Hutch going to the ground there making a tough catch. Metchie finding a way to win in an off-schedule moment there in the game and come up with a big catch. That's all we ask: win your one-on-one and make the plays that you are supposed to make. If guys do that collectively as a team, we will be just fine.”

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said the team needs to push ahead, according to houstontexans.com.

“It's not time to hang our head down and feel sorry for ourselves,” Stroud said. “It's time to answer the call. We got guys in that locker room that I believe in and I trust in.”

But it’s no secret he needs time to throw, something he didn’t have while enduring eight sacks against the Jets.

“We're going to be able to be a really good football team, and it doesn't define us,” Stroud said of the sacks. But it is a wake-up call.”