Almost any time an NFL player goes down with a non-contact injury, it's rather serious. Such appears to be the case after Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs came out of their Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts with a non-contact knee injury. Although he ended up leaving the field under his own power, ESPN's Adam Schefter explained while on the Pat McAfee Show that he believes there are many concerning signs that this is likely a severe injury.

“Everybody is hoping for the best with Stefon Diggs, but I think that there are some troubling signs here. The fact that it was a non-contact injury and people have been non-responsive about his status. Usually when you're reaching out to people and you're saying, ‘What's going on with him?' They'll say, ‘Oh, he's fine, he's okay.' Nobody's said to me, he's fine. We're waiting.”

Ryans ended up clarifying that Diggs is still being evaluated, and they “will see where he is,” per KRPC's Chancellor Johnson.

The Texans still don't have wide receiver Nico Collins back from injured reserve. The earliest he can return is Week 10.

Texans' offense limited without Diggs, Collins

While C.J. Stroud is exceptionally good at spreading the ball around, talent is talent.

ClutchPoints' Mike Johrendt released his latest NFL Power Rankings and has the Texans slotted at No. 6, highlighting the strong play of Joe Mixon in his Houston writeup.

“Joe Mixon continued his strong start with the Houston Texans, setting some NFL history along the way in their Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Becoming the first NFL player in history to rush for 100+ yards and a touchdown in his first four of five games with a team, Mixon racked up 134 all-purpose yards (102 rushing) in the win.

“C.J. Stroud had a bounce-back game after last week’s debacle, throwing for 285 yards and connecting with Tank Dell for a score. The injury status of Stefon Diggs is still up in the air after the veteran wideout left the Week 8 game with a non-contact, right knee injury.”

Would Houston flirt with adding a receiver or other key need ahead of the NFL trade deadline? Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle explained why it seems so.

“Trading for a defensive back could help the Texans improve their numbers and keep up with the AFC’s elite, and they have the capital to make a move. As of now, Houston has six picks in the 2025 draft: its own in the first, second, third and fourth rounds plus the Bills' fifth-round pick and the Vikings' sixth-rounder.

“Why should the Texans mortgage their future? Because they’ve already signaled that their window to win a Super Bowl is now. They put a lot of chips on the table when they traded a second-round pick to the Vikings for Stefon Diggs in April. Now isn’t the time to guard all the rest.”

The Texans travel to New York on a short week for Thursday Night Football against the Jets.