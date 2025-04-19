The Houston Texans entered 2025 riding the momentum of another fruitful campaign—one that saw them firmly established as legitimate playoff contenders. Of course, this was behind the steady hand of quarterback CJ Stroud and the culture reset brought by head coach DeMeco Ryans. However, in the NFL, success is fragile. Few things undermine it faster than instability up front. That reality will shape the Texans’ offseason approach. It also defines their 2025 draft mission: reinforce the offensive line and protect their franchise centerpiece at all costs.

Texans’ 2025 Free Agency Review

Houston’s Achilles heel in 2024 was painfully obvious: the offensive line. The Texans' front five struggled all year. The constant pressure took a visible toll on Stroud, who endured a bit of a sophomore slump as a result.

In a bold move, Houston shipped out Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Note that he allowed the second-lowest pressure rate among tackles last season. Yes, Tunsil’s 17 penalties were a glaring issue. That said, his departure still leaves a significant void. The return of a second- and third-round pick offered decent value. However, replacing him with Cam Robinson signals a steep downgrade in protection.

The Texans also dealt former first-round guard Kenyon Green to Philadelphia for veteran safety CJ Gardner-Johnson. Yes, Houston upgraded its secondary with that swap and followed up by signing dependable guard Laken Tomlinson and acquiring Ed Ingram in a minor trade with Minnesota. Still, the offensive line took another hit in overall talent.

One bright spot was the low-cost addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk. He offers a dependable slot option. Still, until the Texans shore up their offensive line, every other move this offseason will feel like window dressing. That’s why the 2025 NFL Draft represents a pivotal moment for GM Nick Caserio. It's a chance to reload the trenches and give Stroud the support he needs to take the next step.

Here we'll try to look at the full, final, complete list of players whom the Houston Texans will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 25: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Texans open their draft by bringing in a familiar face for Stroud—former Ohio State teammate Josh Simmons. After transferring to Columbus and thriving as a left tackle in 2024, Simmons offers the ideal combination of size, athleticism, and potential. Sure, he remains a work in progress. However, Simmons’ background in zone-blocking and up-tempo offenses makes him a natural fit in Houston’s scheme. With Tunsil gone and protection a premium, this pick serves both as immediate depth and a long-term investment in keeping Stroud upright.

Round 2, Pick 58: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Texans waste no time doubling down in the trenches. Aireontae Ersery is a powerful tackle from Minnesota. He may be one of the most overlooked prospects in the class. Ersery combines ideal length with excellent movement skills and a physical edge that stands out on tape. Having played in a ground-heavy system, Ersery is battle-tested in the run game and shows promise in pass protection. He’ll compete for the right tackle job right away.

Round 3, Pick 79: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

With the offensive line addressed, the Texans pivot to adding weapons. Jaylin Noel brings burst, precision, and yards-after-catch ability from the slot. Despite inconsistent quarterback play at Iowa State, he managed to consistently move the chains. With Tank Dell’s durability in question and coverage focusing more on Nico Collins, Noel steps in as a high-upside option.

Round 3, Pick 89: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Houston adds another layer to its receiving corps with Savion Williams. He is a towering 6'5 target with immense red zone upside. Williams brings a large catch radius and sneaky straight-line speed. He can create mismatches against smaller corners. In the long-term, he has the potential to develop into a go-to outside threat.

Round 5, Pick 166: Logan Brown, OL, Kansas

The Texans circle back to the offensive line with a calculated Day Three swing. Logan Brown, once a prized recruit, dealt with setbacks due to injuries and transfers. However, the flashes remain compelling. In the right environment, he could turn into a quality backup—or more. With Houston revamping its offensive front, Brown offers depth with upside.

Round 7, Pick 236: Will Sheppard, WR, Colorado

Houston adds one more receiver to the mix with Will Sheppard. He is a steady, smart wideout known for his hands and route discipline. Yes, he may lack elite athleticism. That said, Sheppard compensates with strong instincts and savvy positioning. He’s the type of player who can quietly carve out a role as a reliable third-down or two-minute drill contributor.

Round 7, Pick 241: Timothy McKay, OG, NC State

To close out their draft, the Texans go back to the trenches and select NC State’s Timothy McKay. He is a rugged, no-nonsense interior lineman. McKay may not be a splashy pick, but he brings grit, toughness, and plug-and-play potential. With two starting guards traded this offseason, McKay offers needed depth and a chance to compete for a backup role out of the gate.

A Draft Built on the Trenches

For the Houston Texans, the 2025 NFL Draft wasn’t about making flashy headlines—it was about laying concrete foundations. After trading away two starting linemen and witnessing the ripple effects of poor protection on Stroud’s sophomore season, Houston made the trenches its top priority. With a calculated mix of upside tackles, versatile interior linemen, and complementary receiving talent, Caserio addressed the team’s most urgent needs with purpose and poise. Every selection points to a long-term vision: keep Stroud clean, build sustainable offensive rhythm, and give DeMeco Ryans the physical, resilient roster he wants on both sides of the ball. The road to contending again starts with control at the line of scrimmage—and with this draft, the Texans are finally building from the ground up.